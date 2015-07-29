Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Historians had to reach back 126 years -- to baseball’s equivalent of the Stone Age -- to find a player younger than Kris Bryant who also had a walk-off home run.

But find one they did.

On Monday, the 23-year-old Bryant hit a walk-off homer -- the first of his career -- in a 9-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

On July 25, 1889, 21-year-old Ad Gumbert slugged a game-ending three-run homer to defeat Indianapolis 7-6.

The Cubs, then called the White Stockings, were playing in their 17th overall season, 14th in the National League and fifth at West Side Park, now home of the University of Illinois at Chicago.

They finished third in the National League that year with a 67-65 record behind the New York Giants and the Boston Beaneaters.

Bryant, meanwhile, has his career ahead. Entering Tuesday’s game, he had reached base in 31 of his last 35 home games dating back to May 11, hitting safely in 27 of those contests.

He’s hitting .311 at Wrigley during that stretch, including .411 on base percentage and a .680 slugging mark. He came into Monday leading major league rookies with 53 runs scored, 59 RBIs and a .358 on-base percentage.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 3-6, 4.77 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 5-8, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dallas Beeler was called up from Triple-A Iowa for Tuesday’s start against the Rockies but lasted just 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on four hits, walked three and struck out one. All the runs came in the first as Colorado batted around. Beemer, 26, joined the Cubs for the third time this season. He’s 2-5 with a 6.02 ERA in 14 starts at Iowa this season.

--2B Chris Coghlan was 1-for-2 with his third career pinch-hit homer and first since May 16, 2010 against the Mets while with the Marlins. It was the Cubs’ second pinch-hit homer of the season, Welington Castillo had one on April 15 against Cincinnati. Coghlan, normally an outfielder, stayed in the game at second base.

--CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 with a double for a season-high-tying three hits. He now has reached base in 12 straight games with hits in nine of them. Fowler has produced multi-hit effort in four of his last eight games.

--LHP Travis Wood worked 3 2/3 innings of reliever, giving up just one hit and one run while striking out six. It was a career high in innings pitched and strikeouts as a reliever.

--RF Jorge Soler went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. He put the Cubs on the scoreboard in the first inning with his two-out, run-scoring single. It was his 20th multi-hit game of the season.

--RHP Yoervis Medina was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Medina, 27, had no record and a 7.00 ERA in five relieve appearances with the Cubs. He’s 0-2 with one save and an 8.68 ERA in 16 relief outings at Iowa.

--LHP Jon Lester (5-8, 3.32 ERA) makes his 21 start of the season and 13th at home as the Cubs wrap up six-game homestead and a three-game series with the Rockies. In his last appearance on July 24 against the Phillies, Lester allowed just two runs over seven innings and was in line for the win before the bullpen surrendered a game-tying run in the ninth and the Cubs lost in 10 innings. Lester has worked at least seven innings in each of five starts in July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just got off to a bad start, pitcher got off to a bad start. We have to do better offensively. There’s no getting around it -- that’s what it comes down to. ... (The Rockies) did not throw one of their best guys at us. We have to be able to take advantage of those moments better, and we did not.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He is not expected to resume baseball activity before early August.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dallas Beeler

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Rafael Soriano

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia