Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Shortstop Starlin Castro was double-switched out of Tuesday night’s Chicago Cubs game against the Colorado Rockies and then was told later that night he’d be sitting out the finale of the three-game series Wednesday.

With the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline approaching on Friday, Castro wondered if he was being traded. To reassure him, manager Joe Maddon had a talk with Castro late Tuesday night.

“I told him, ‘You’re not getting traded, so just relax and play,'” Maddon said. “‘Don’t worry about this stuff.'”

Complicating things in Castro’s mind is that his likely replacement -- Addison Russell -- is playing alongside him at second base. It also doesn’t help he is underperforming at the plate this season, batting .237 with five home runs and 42 RBIs.

Besides the face-to-face meeting, Maddon tried to reassure Castro through the media.

“Since he’s been a Cub, he’s really made his mark here,” Maddon said. “He’s been an All-Star here, he has 1,000 hits here almost. He’s 25. I think people fail to remember that he’s really young.”

Maddon doesn’t believe Castro has peaked as a player.

”When you get the prodigy that gets it younger, beautiful,“ Maddon said. ”But for me, 26, 27, 28 is when players start understanding the whole scope of what’s going on out there.

“You stay with them, you keep repeating the message. Redundancy is the key; that’s what teaching is. I get it. Everybody gets frustrated, including the player.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 11-6, 2.61 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 8-9, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Kyle Schwarber made his first start in left field on Wednesday in an attempt to keep his bat in the lineup with David Ross catching starter Jon Lester. Schwarber had just one fly ball chance and easily handled a high pop to end the eighth inning. Schwarber, a left-handed batter, could be used in the outfield in the future when the Cubs are facing a tough right-hander.

--RHP Hector Rondon started the season as the closer but was unseated. With Jason Motte having blown his last two save opportunities, Rondon got a chance to close Wednesday and earned his 13th save in the 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. It was Rondon’s first save since June 20 at Minnesota.

--RHP Neil Ramirez was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday with left abdominal soreness, which apparently surfaced after he sneezed earlier in the week. Manager Joe Maddon was asked what his level of concern was with Ramirez. “I don’t know,” Maddon said. “Abdominal soreness via the sneeze. I don’t know, I don’t know where it’s all at. I have to get more information on that.”

--OF Dexter Fowler continued his hot streak with a home run and two walks on Wednesday. Maddon was asked what the secret to Fowler’s post All-Star break turnaround was. “He’s taking his walks,” the manager said. “When you’re walking, you’re hitting. I tell guys that all the time. Guys that are walking, it means they have a finite strike zone and once you get to that particular moment, then you can do some damage when you see a pitch you like. It’s really not that complicated.”

--LHP Jon Lester had a season-high 14 strikeouts and also went a season-high eight innings in the Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Rockies on Wednesday. “I’d say, one through four, it was my best stuff all the way down to the changeup,” Lester said. “I threw a couple of really good changeups today, the curveball had good tilt to it, the cutter was good to the lefties and I was able to locate heaters on both sides of the plate. It was consistent.”

--RHP Dallas Beeler was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Beeler lasted just 1 1/3 innings in his loss to Colorado, giving up four runs on four hits, while getting just four outs in the game. He fell to 0-1 on the year and is 0-3 for his career.

--RHP Yoervis Medina was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. Medina, 27, had just been sent down to Iowa on Tuesday. He had a 7.00 ERA in five relief appearances with the Cubs. He had a 3.00 ERA in 12 games for the Seattle Mariners early in the season.

--RHP Ben Rowen was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. Rowen, 26, was 4-0 with one save and a 1.93 ERA in 34 minor-league appearances in the Baltimore Orioles’ and Cubs’ organizations this season. Rowen was acquired by the Orioles in a five-player deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in April, but he opted out of the Orioles’ organization on July 1 after Baltimore did not add him to the 40-man roster.

--UTL Mike Baxter was designated for assignment on Wednesday. He was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in mid-July after hitting .246 with the Cubs in 57 at-bats earlier in the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We definitely need that, he supplied it. That’s what guys like Jon Lester do for a team. It’s a perfect example. We had some more missed opportunities and made a couple of mistakes on the bases, but he was able to right us. He righted the ship.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on LHP Jon Lester after a win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He is not expected to resume baseball activity before early August.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Rafael Soriano

RHP Ben Rowen

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia