Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- Catcher Miguel Montero insists he’s fine, but Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn’t ready to pencil him into the starting lineup just yet.

On the disabled list since spraining his left thumb July 12, Montero was evaluated by team doctors Thursday and proclaimed himself ready to get back to work.

Maddon, however, isn’t so sure. He said before the game that he would talk to the Cubs’ medical staff, his coaches and front office before determining the next course of action, which would likely be a minor league rehab assignment.

“I know he doesn’t want to do that,” Maddon said. “He came and talked to me very adamant that he feels really good. I don’t know yet. He’s been out for almost a month. There’s a lot of issues beyond just catching the baseball. There’s legs to be considered. But I‘m really happy that he feeling this well.”

Montero was batting .230 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs in 73 games before landing on the disabled list.

Chicago acquired the nine-year veteran last season in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Jefferson Mejia to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-47

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-5, 3.20 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 5-2, 2.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo belted his 18th home run of the season, capping off a three-hit day that gave him a team-leading 32 multi-hit games this season. Rizzo has homered twice in as many days and now has 11 in his career against the Brewers. His three hits matched a season high.

--CF Dexter Fowler had two hits and a walk Thursday, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. During that stretch, Fowler is batting .388 (14-for-49) with 16 walks and eight strikeouts.

--RHP Rafael Soriano made his sixth appearance for the Cubs and notched his second victory of the season Thursday, pitching a scoreless inning in the Cubs’ 5-2 win over the Brewers. Since joining Chicago on July 20, Soriano has allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of work.

--RHP Jake Arrieta struck out six over six innings but didn’t take a decision after his offense rallied late against the Brewers on Thursday. In his last five road starts, Arrieta is 3-0 with a 0.97 ERA and in his last eight starts overall, he’s 5-1 with a 1.53 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings of work.

--3B Kris Bryant wasn’t in the starting lineup Thursday at Milwaukee, but came on as a pinch-hitter in the seventh, striking out against right-hander Jimmy Nelson, then added an insurance run with a sac fly in the ninth. Manager Joe Maddon gave the rookie a day off Thursday in part because of his numbers against Nelson (0-for-6, 2 strikeouts) and his .133 average over the past eight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was no messing around, very aggressive, right after them, let’s go. No extra pitches -- I love that part -- very economical.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on his bullpen after a win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He was examined by team doctors July 30 in Milwaukee but has not yet been cleared to return to action, manager Joe Maddon said.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Rafael Soriano

RHP Ben Rowen

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia