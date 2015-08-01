Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Theo Epstein didn’t do much to bolster the Chicago Cubs’ slumping offense before the Friday non-waiver trade deadline, but there is a method to his madness.

He noted that when there is a lineup with as many as four rookies on most days, growing pains are to be expected; and often times, replacing one player creates a hole elsewhere.

“We weren’t going to add just any bat or replace someone because they’re slumping,” Epstein said Friday after the deadline had passed. “These are our guys and we believe in them.”

Epstein said he had been engaged with other teams on a number of possible deals but nothing came to fruition by the deadline, at least in terms of offensive help.

Instead, the Cubs added some stability to the back end of their rotation, by landing veteran right-hander Dan Haren from the Marlins, in exchange for two minor league prospects.

Haren is not nearly as dominant as he was earlier in his 13-year career, but he’s still an innings-eater who can go a long way to helping this young Chicago club return to the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

”He’s just a master at knowing how to pitch,“ Epstein said. ”He’s fearless. He attacks with what he has. He knows the hitters really well. He understands pitching. He knows how to shape pitches a lot of different ways and pitch to both sides of the plate.

“He knows how to file an advanced report. He knows how to read swings. He’s kind of an artist out there at this point.”

Epstein also added an extra arm for the bullpen by shipping outfield prospect Junior Lake to the Orioles for right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-47

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 4-3, 3.81 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 5-11, 5.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren will join the Cubs rotation sometime next week after he was acquired Friday in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Haren, 34, went 7-7 with a 3.42 ERA in 21 starts for the Marlins this season. A three-time All-Star, he’s 149-129 with a 3.75 ERA in 380 career appearances over the course of 13 major league seasons including stops in St. Louis, Oakland, Arizona, the Angels, Washington, the Dodgers and Miami.

--OF Junior Lake is headed to Baltimore, traded Friday in a move that brought right-hander reliever Tommy Hunter to the North Side. Lake burst onto the scene in 2013, batting .284 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 16 RBIs in 64 games but he fell off considerably the next season, hitting just .211 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 108 games. Lake

--RHP Tommy Hunter will give the Cubs an extra late-inning bullpen option. The 29-year-old has appeared in 39 games this season, posting a 3.63 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 11 walks in 44 2/3 innings of work. Lake began the 2015 season with Triple-A Iowa but appeared in 21 games for the Cubs, and was 13-for-58 with four doubles.

--RHP Ben Rowen was designated for assignment Friday, clearing room on the roster for the Cubs to add RHP Tommy Hunter to the roster. Rowen began the season in the Orioles system and after opting-out July 1, signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on July 5. He went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in eight games for Triple-A Iowa then was called up to the majors Wednesday but did not make an appearance.

--RHP Ivan Pineyro was traded to the Marlins Friday as part of the deal that brought RHP Dan Haren to Chicago. Pineyro, 23, was 7-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 19 starts this season at Double-A Tennessee. He came to the Cubs in a 2013 trade with Washington.

--INF Elliot Soto was traded to the Marlins Friday as part of the deal that brought RHP Dan Haren to Chicago. The 25-year-old was batting .275 (84-for-306) with 18 RBIs in 88 games for Double-A Tennessee this season. He was the Cubs’ 15th-round pick in the 2010 draft.

--1B Anthony Rizzo had two hits and homered for the third straight game Friday, leading the Cubs to a 4-1 victory at Milwaukee. Rizzo has reached base safely in five straight games and is batting .302 (61-for-102) on the road this season with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs.

--UTL Mike Baxter was sent outright to Triple-A Iowa. He had been designated for assignment on Wednesday. He was optioned to Iowa in mid-July after hitting .246 with the Cubs in 57 at-bats earlier in the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We could care less (about the trade deadline. That’s not our role. We’re supposed to come out here and win ball games, whoever’s on the roster. We like who we’ve got. And I‘m sure the people they would go get, it’s a good reason for them to come here. We’re pretty confident with the fellas we have.” -- Cubs RHP Jason Hammel.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He was examined by team doctors July 30 in Milwaukee but was not yet cleared to return to action.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Rafael Soriano

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia