Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates sat through two rain delays totaling three hours and 29 minutes Monday night.

Yet when the clock struck midnight and the rain wouldn’t abate, umpiring crew chief Paul Nauert finally called the game in the middle of the fourth inning with the score tied at 1-1 following a one-hour, 20-minute delay.

The postponed game will be replayed in its entirety at a date to be determined.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, a native of Hazleton, Pa., could only shrug about a long evening going for naught.

“It’s truly a nature situation,” he said. “Typical Pennsylvania summer. I’ve been doing them for many years.”

Left-hander J.A. Happ (4-6, 4.29 ERA) will make his first start for the Pirates on Tuesday night when he faces Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (11-6, 2.62). Happ was acquired from the Seattle Mariners last Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-47

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 11-6, 2.62 ERA) at Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-6, 4.84)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Miguel Montero is expected to be activated from the disabled list sometime during the four-game series against San Francisco that begins Thursday. Montero has been out since July 12 with a sprained left thumb. Montero is 1-for-7 in his first two games of a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee.

--3B Kris Bryant was in the lineup Monday night, a day after leaving a win at Milwaukee when he began feeling woozy after his head struck Brewers SS Jean Segura’s leg while sliding into the second base. Bryant passed all the necessary concussion tests before being cleared to play. He said he is considering abandoning headfirst slides.

--OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to Monday night’s game at Pittsburgh to again give the Cubs a full complement of five players on the bench. Szczur was hitting .295 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 58 games with Iowa. In 32 games with the Cubs earlier this season, he batted .211 with one homer, eight RBIs and two steals.

--LHP Clayton Richard was designated for assignment. Richard was 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA in four games for the Cubs, including three starts. His spot in the rotation will be taken by RHP Dan Haren, who was acquired in a trade Friday from the Miami Marlins. Haren will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (11-6, 2.62) will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. Arrieta has made eight consecutive quality starts -- at least six innings with three earned runs allowed or fewer -- going 5-1 with a 1.53 ERA in that stretch with 58 strikeouts and 13 walks in 58 2/3 innings. He is 4-1 with a 2.43 ERA against the Pirates in six career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Clayton was outstanding. Kept getting better. I think we had 10 or 11 in a row by the time he got out of there. He had some better velocity today, too.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on LHP Clayton Richard after a win over Milwaukee on Sunday. A day later, the Cubs designated Richard for assignment.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 2, and he is expected to be activated during the Aug. 6-9 series against San Francisco.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Rafael Soriano

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur