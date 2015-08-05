Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Chicago Cubs ace left-hander Jon Lester will be brought back on short rest following a rain-abbreviated outing to start Friday against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

Lester threw just 31 pitches during a 1 2/3-inning stint Monday night against the Pirates at Pittsburgh in a game that was eventually postponed because of rain in the middle of the fourth inning.

With Lester pitching on three days of rest instead of the normal four, right-hander Kyle Hendricks will be pushed back a day and start Saturday.

Right-hander Jason Hammel is scheduled to start Thursday night in the opener of the four-game series. Right-hander Jake Arrieta will pitch Sunday after pitching seven shutout innings Tuesday night in a 5-0 victory over the Pirates.

The series with the Giants shapes up as a pivotal one as the Cubs trail the Pirates by three games in the National League wild card standings. San Francisco is just 1/2 game behind Chicago.

“You don’t want to really backlog Jon that much,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Lester, who is 2-2 with a 1.66 ERA in his last six starts, pitching at least seven innings in each.

“Jon fits easily into that Friday, then you give Kyle the extra day, which we like. It just played really well.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-47

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 7-7, 3.42 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 6-6, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Kyle Schwarber was not in the starting lineup for a second straight day as the Cubs again faced a left-handed starter. The left-handed hitting rookie is batting .386 in 57 at-bats against right-handed pitchers but .133 in 15 at-bats against lefties.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa. Wada had been out since June 23 with left deltoid inflammation and was on a rehab assignment with Iowa. He has gone 1-1 with a 3.73 ERA in seven starts for the Cubs this season.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (12-6) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball Tuesday night as the Cubs beat the Pirates 5-0 at Pittsburgh. Arrieta (12-6) allowed just two singles while striking out five and walking three. In his last nine starts, Arrieta is 6-1 with a 1.38 ERA. He improved to 5-1 in his career against the Pirates. “He’s an interesting pitcher,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I will say it again, he’s not there yet. He’s still learning how to utilize all his weapons. Once he does that, he’s going to be able to be more efficient with his pitchers and go deeper into games. There’s another level of Arrieta.”

--CF Dexter Fowler went 0-for-5 but drew a walk to reach base for the 18th straight game. Fowler has drawn 18 walks during that stretch while going 21-for-68 (.309).

--RHP Dan Haren (7-7, 3.42 ERA) will make his Cubs’ debut Wednesday night when he start at Pittsburgh. Haren was acquired from the Miami Marlins last Friday in a trade. Haren has held right-handed batters to a .209 average this season but left-handers are hitting .276 against him.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 2, and he is expected to be activated during the Aug. 6-9 series against San Francisco.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Rafael Soriano

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur