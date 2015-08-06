Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Chicago Cubs said hello to Clayton Richard on Wednesday, two days after saying goodbye.

The Cubs signed the left-hander as a free agent prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh. They designated him for assignment Monday.

Richard will take the bullpen spot of right-hander Rafael Soriano, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

Richard was designated to make room on the roster for right-hander Dan Haren, acquired Friday from the Miami Marlins in a trade. Haren took Richard’s place in the rotation and started Wednesday night in a 7-5 loss to the Pirates, though he did not factor in the decision while allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings.

Though Richard declared free agency, he was open to returning to the Cubs after going 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA for them in four games, including three starts.

“I told them if there was an opportunity to stay, that’s what I wanted to do,” Richard said.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Richard will provide versatility, pitching multiple innings as a long man or facing a left-handed hitter as a matchup specialist.

“I‘m happy to be back,” Richard said. “However they want to use me is fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 11-5, 3.24 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-5, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rafael Soriano was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 4, with right shoulder inflammation. Manager Joe Maddon said the issue is not serious and the move was made to ensure Soriano will be healthy for the stretch run. Signed as a free agent June 9, Soriano is 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA in six games. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--LHP Clayton Richard was signed as a free agent, two days after being designated for assignment, and he will pitch in relief while RHP Rafael Soriano is sidelined. Richard opted for free agency after being designated but was hopeful of returning to the Cubs. He was 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA in four games with the Cubs, including three starts.

--RHP Dan Haren did not receive a decision in his Cubs debut Wednesday night as Chicago lost 7-5 at Pittsburgh. Haren allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings while striking out three and walking two. He was acquired from the Marlins in a trade last Friday. Home runs continued to plague Haren as he gave up two more -- solo shots to Pittsburgh RF Gregory Polanco in the first inning and CF Andrew McCutchen in the third that put the Pirates ahead 3-0 -- after allowing 21 in his 21 starts with the Marlins. He is winless in his past four starts.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-3 with his 21st home run of the season and two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is 13-for-27 (.481) with five homers during the streak.

--CF Dexter Fowler went 0-for-4 but drew a walk to extend his streak of getting on base to 19 games in a row. Fowler went 0-for-9 in the rain-shortened two-game series but has drawn 19 walks in those 19 games.

--RHP Jason Hammel (6-5, 3.13 ERA) faces San Francisco on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game home series. Hammel is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA in his past six starts and 0-3 with a 3.07 ERA against the Giants in 10 career games, including nine starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made a bad pitch right out of the gates, and stuff got going pretty quickly there. After that, it was all right. It’s over and done with. I’ve got to be better next time.” -- RHP Dan Haren, who gave up a game-opening homer Wednesday in the Cubs’ 7-5 loss to the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 2, and he is expected to be activated during the Aug. 6-9 series against San Francisco.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur