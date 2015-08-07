Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- For the playoff-contending Chicago Cubs the series keep keeping bigger.

But for an organization that hasn’t been in post-season contention for a number of seasons, it’s also uncharted territory.

The Cubs opened the second in back-to-back series against wild card contenders on Thursday as the reigning World Series champion San Francisco Giants arrived for a four-game set.

Chicago manager Joe Maddon is trying to keep things on an even keel.

“The concept in spring training is to hopefully get your guys to play the game one way,” Maddon said. “Whenever you’re playing that game you should be not nervous, upset, concerned or having to dial up or dial down. And here comes October and you’re playing in a playoff game and the last thing I want them to do is anything differently then.”

Chicago left fielder Chris Coghlan concurs but he also knows the stakes this week.

“We try to regulate and make every series the exact same, for our sanity,” Coghlan said. “For me, I know who we’re playing. And I know that they’re right there and they’re going to be there at the end.”

Thursday’s 5-4 victory over the Giants allowed the Cubs to leapfrog over the Giants into the second wild card spot. They’ll play San Francisco six more times over the next 21 days.

Pittsburgh holds the first wild card spot. Earlier in the week, the Cubs split two games with the Pirates while a third game was rained out.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 7-7, 4.16 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 6-8, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel was dealt a no-decision after allowing two runs on three hits while walking a pair and striking out four a 4-plus innings of work. He was pulled after walking the first two batters in the eighth. The Cubs right-hander said he understood the rationale of manager Joe Maddon who didn’t want a 5-2 lead to slip away. “I felt like I had earned the right to get out of that situation,” said Hammel, who worked four-plus innings and had no decision. “As a competitor I want to be out there and clean up my own mess. But I was able to talk with Joe, turn the page and the bottom line is we won the ballgame.”

--C Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-3, walked, scored twice and had three RBIs thanks to a three-run homer in the second inning. It was his first career blast at Wrigley Field. He’s now homered in back-to-back games and in three of his last four while driving in six runs.

--RF Jorge Soler put the Cubs on the board with a two-out, two-run single in the opening inning. He went 2-for-4 on the night with two RBIs in his first multi-hit game since May 29 vs. Kansas City. Soler has hits in six straight games.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-2 and hit by a pitch for a major league league-leading 22nd time this season. He’s now collected hits in seven of his last eight games, with five home runs and 12 RBIs. Rizzo’s 36 multi-hit efforts are tied with Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt for second most in the National League. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto leads with 38.

--CF Dexter Fowler had reached base in a career-high 20-consecutive games after walking on Thursday. That topped an 18-game run he had last season with the Astros. Fowler came into Thursday with an .425 on-base percentage and a .397 slugging mark since the All-Star break. The last Cub to hit in 20 straight games with Alfonso Soriano between May 25-June 12, 2012.

--RHP Jake Arrieta remains the Cubs winningest pitcher (12-6) heading into his next start in Sunday’s series finale. He leads the team with 18 quality starts, second most in the National League.

--LHP Jon Lester (6-8, 3.26 ERA) makes his 22nd start of the season and 14th at home on Friday. He pitched 1 2/3 innings on Monday night at Pittsburgh but was removed after a lengthy rain delay. The game was postponed after four innings and the stats do not count. In his last official outing on July 29 when he struck out 14 batters in eight innings in the Cubs’ 3-2 victory over the Rockies. It was the most strikeouts by a Cubs left-hander since at least 1914 and the most by any Chicago pitcher since Mark Prior fanned 16 on Sept. 30, 2004 against Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Jason Hammel) had really good physical stuff from where I was sitting but the command was off a little with the fastball. I did not want to let them back into that game right there. ... I knew the bullpen was rested, I knew we had the guys to do it.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after pulling the starter early in a win vs. San Francisco on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 2, and he is expected to be activated by Aug. 9.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur