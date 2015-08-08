Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Javier Baez isn’t returning to the Chicago Cubs anytime soon.

The 22-year-old outfielder, who had a lengthy stint with the Cubs in 2014, will likely stay put at Triple-A Iowa at least through the duration of the minor league season.

“We want him to get into a rhythm and get established down there,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said this week.

Baez, the club’s 2011 first round draft pick, was away from baseball for a lengthy time following a death in the family. He was also sidelined for a time with a wrist injury.

In 2014 with the Cubs, he batted .169 in 52 games but had nine home runs and 20 RBIs. He also struck out 95 times.

In 2015 at Iowa he’s hitting .299 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs through 47 games.

Baez could be called back up to the Cubs when rosters expand in September or earlier if there’s an urgent need by the parent club.

In other roster moves Friday, the Cubs reactivated catcher Miguel Montero off the disabled list. He had been sidelined with a sprained left thumb.

Shortstop Starlin Castro was benched after appearing in 104 of the Cubs 108 games to date. Castro, a .278 lifetime hitter, was batting just .236 this season. Addison Russell moved from second to shortstop in Castro’s place.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-48

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 2-2, 4.91 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 5-5, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (7-8) had less control and only two strikeouts on Friday but it was more than enough to close down the San Francisco Giants in Friday’s 7-3 Cubs victory. “I didn’t really have an off speed pitch today, just didn’t have a good feel for my curveball,” said Lester, who had 14 strikeouts in his last full outing on July 29. “(But) I was able to locate the heater effectively enough to get though seven.” Lester allowed two runs on six hits in a strong seven-inning outing.

--CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs and an RBI to snap an 0-for-15 skid. The Cubs are 18-8 when he has two or more hits in a game and 36-17 when he scores a run. He tied a season high with three hits.

--LF Kyle Schwarber was 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. He gave the Cubs a 3-1 lead in the fifth with a two-run single. Schwarber extended his hitting streak to five games and has a recorded an extra-base hit in each game during the run. It was his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

--2B Chris Coghlan made his season debut at second base on Friday. The versatile Cubs veteran has also played a game at third, another in right field and 78 in left. He’s also batted in each of the top seven spots in the order with sixth and seventh most common with 22 starts apiece. “Coghlan had a nice day at second base, made his plays cleanly and swung the bat really well with two hits,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

--SS Starlin Castro was indefinitely benched on Friday in favor of rookie Addison Russell, who moved over from second. Castro, a .278 lifetime hitter, was batting just .236 through 104 games.

--C Miguel Montero was activated from the 15-day disabled list (left thumb sprain) on Friday. He had been on the disabled list since July 11 and had most recently batted .188 (3-for-16) in a four-game rehab assignment at Double-A Tennessee, including a grand slam on Thursday against Birmingham.

--OF Matt Szczur was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday with the activation of C Miguel Montero. Szczur, 26, was batting .217 with four doubles, one home run and eight RBIs in 35 games with the Cubs. He was hitting .295 with seven homers and 26 RBIs at Iowa.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (5-5, 3.67 ERA) makes his 22nd start of the season and 10th at home on Saturday. His last time out he allowed one run on four hits in 7 innings of work in a 4-2 Cubs win at Milwaukee. It was his first victory since July 5 at Miami. Saturday’s start will be the first of his career against the Giants. He’s 4-1 with a 2.98 ERA in eight career starts against NL West foes.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t really have an off speed pitch today, just didn’t have a good feel for my curveball. (But) I was able to locate the heater effectively enough to get though seven.” -- Cubs LHP Jon Lester, after a win vs. San Francisco on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 2, and was activated Aug. 7.

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17. He began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia