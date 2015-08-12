Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It’s not just Chicago Cubs rookie third baseman Kris Bryant who’s producing.

The entire collection of the Cubs’ young guns are continue to contribute as the season approaches mid-August and Chicago shoots for a postseason playoff appearance for the first time since 2008.

The 15 home runs by Bryant are the most by any Cub in his first major league season, passing Mandy Brooks’ 14 in 1925 and Vince Barton ’s 13 homers in 1931.

Catcher/left fielder Kyle Schwarber has a .341 average with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 RBIs in two stints with the Cubs. Since his second call-up July 17, Schwarber’s .439 on-base percentage leads National League rookies.

Shortstop/second baseman Addison Russell is batting .291 with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs since July 26. He already has 72 hits out of the No. 9 spot, the most by any player in a National League season in the last 101 years.

Finally, right fielder Jorge Soler is batting .345 with two doubles, 10 RBIs and a .400 on-base percentage in his last 15 games.

The last Cubs postseason appearance ended in a three-game Dodgers sweep in the 2008 National League Divisional Series.

This year, Chicago is in the scramble for a NL Wild Card berth and has the fourth-best record in baseball.

Two teams with better marks -- St. Louis and Pittsburgh -- are in the Central Division with the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-48

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-12, 4.95 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-5, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren (8-7) made his second Cubs start and Wrigley Field debut on Tuesday, working 5 1/3 innings and while allowing three runs on five hits, walking one and striking out six. He also reunited with former Diamondbacks teammate and catcher Miguel Montero. “It was definitely a sense of comfort for me having him back there,” said Haren, acquired by Chicago on July 31 from Miami and making his second start. “He called a great game and the few mistakes I made were to (Brewers first baseman Adam) Lind.”

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, walked and also reached after being hit by a pitch. He’s now batting .419 in nine August games after posting a .250 mark in July. It was his 37th multi-hit game and also marked the 23rd time he’s been hit by a pitch -- tops in the big leagues.

--C David Ross was activated off the bereavement list and he was available for Tuesday’s game with the Brewers. He had missed three games following a death in his family. Ross is batting .189 with seven doubles, one home run and seven RBI in 51 games with the Cubs this season. Chicago has a 20-11 record in his starts behind the plate.

--INF Starlin Castro was on the bench to start for the fourth straight game while rookie SS Addison Russell played in his place. But Castro came in late in the game and made a spectacular catch in foul territory for the second out of the ninth inning. When he does start again it could be in a different position (second base). He worked out at second prior to Tuesday’s game with the Brewers. Castro is batting .236, more than 40 points below his career average.

--INF Tommy La Stella was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. La Stella, 26, has been on the disabled since April 14 with a right oblique strain first suffered on April 10 and re-aggravated in May. He saw action in two games with the Cubs prior to his initial injury, going 1-for-6 (.167). He was acquired from Atlanta last November for RHP Arodys Vizcaino.

--RHP Jason Hammel (6-5, 3.17 ERA) make this 22nd start of the season and 11th at home on Wednesday. He had no decision in his last outing, a 5-4 Cubs victory over the Giants. He gave up a two-run homer in the fourth inning and departed with no outs in the fifth after walking two batters. Hammel is 7-0 with a 2.18 ERA in nine career starts against the Brewers and is 2-0 so far this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just want to keep finding ways to win.” -- Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who reached base four times and collected two RBIs in a win vs. the brewers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Chris Coghlan

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia