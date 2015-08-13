Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs aren’t writing off Starlin Castro.

A top club official says the veteran infielder remains an important part of the Cubs’ late-season playoff push.

“He’s still a really big part of the organization, 25-years old, 200-hits seasons, three All-Star appearances and we still see him as a real good player,” said Cubs general manager Theo Epstein prior to Wednesday’s middle match of a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

“He’s just suffering through a season that’s certainly not him at his best and there’s still a chance to turn things around.”

Castro was pulled from the lineup last week as the Cubs try to figure out ways revive his bat. He’s hitting .235, 43 points below his career average.

Rookie Addison Russell, touted as the Cubs shortstop of the future, also became the shortstop of the present as he moved from second base to Castro’s spot.

Ironically, Castro’s route back to the lineup might be as a second baseman.

Castro has worked out at second base in pre-game drills this week. He entered in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 6-3 victory over Milwaukee and made an impressive catch in foul territory to help close down the Brewers.

”His attitude’s been unbelievable,“ Epstein said. ”He’s looking for ways to contribute, going out to second base without any hesitation and making a great play in his first game out there.

“Most 25-year olds have their best years ahead of them,” Epstein said.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-48

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, 0-3, 5.40 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 7-8, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel worked 5 1/3 innings before departing with a 2-1 lead but ended with no decision. He threw 65 pitches and allowed one run on four hits, struck out five and walked just one. Hammel recorded the 1,000th strikeout of his career when he fanned Shane Peterson in the sixth inning.

--C Miguel Montero went 1-for-3 with a home run and shrugged off mishandling a wild pitch that allowed Milwaukee to tie the game in the ninth. He stepped to the plate in the 10th and clubbed a game-winning, walk-off home run for a 3-2 victory. “You’ve got to move on, it’s already over and I was just coming up to hit and get a good pitch to hit and lucky enough, I did,” said Montero, who clubbed his 11th homer of the season and second walk-off of his career.

--1B Anthony Rizzo made the catch of the game in the stands in the sixth inning in a chase to grab Ryan Braun’s foul pop. Rizzo jumped on top of the covered rolled tarp, stepped atop a concrete and brick barrier and stretched over fans to make the catch. He quickly fired the ball back into play as he landed on his feet among the seats. Umpires originally ruled the ball was out of play, but the call was reversed after a review for the inning’s second out.

--SS Addison Russell was 1-for-3 with an RBI and gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead with his two-out RBI single to center in the fifth inning. He’s hitting .353 with hits in nine of his last 10 games at Wrigley Field. Nineteen of Russell’s 31 RBIs on the season have come with two outs in an inning.

--LHP Jon Lester (7-8, 3.22 ERA) made his 23rd start of the season and 15th at home. He’s gone 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his last four starts and has struck out 30 batters while walking just four. Lester makes his fourth all-time start against Milwaukee and second this season. He has a 1-2 career record with a 2.01 ERA and earned the win against the Brewers on May 1 at Wrigley Field with a seven-inning outing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was probably one of the best plays I’ve seen in baseball.” -- Cubs starter Jason Hammel, talking about 1B Anthony Rizzo’s spectacular catch of the game in the stands in the sixth inning Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Chris Coghlan

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia