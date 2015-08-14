Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Manager Joe Maddon says there’s nothing wrong with a little creative tension around his Chicago Cubs clubhouse.

So Maddon is shrugging off the minor kerfuffle that bubbled up this week after he removed right-handed starter Jason Hammel in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hammel departed with two outs in the sixth with a 2-1 lead. But the tying run was on second base with hot-hitting Brewers first baseman Adam Lind set to bat.

Hammel was visibly upset after being yanked after just 65 pitches and terse when asked about it during a post-game media gathering.

“It’s going to happen, every good team I’ve been around is going to have that,” Maddon said prior to Thursday’s series finale with the Brewers. “You can’t keep everybody happy every moment of every day and that’s a good thing.”

Hamel’s next outing is likely next week when the Detroit Tigers come to town for a two-game inter-league series.

”He’s such a competitive fellow and I know as we move this thing forward he’s going to play real big for us down the stretch,“ Maddon said. ”Part of the job is you have to do what you think is right on a nightly basis and you can’t worry about hurting somebody’s feelings a little bit.

“You have do what you think is right and you move on.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-48

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 6-5, 3.73 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-7, 4.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (8-8) worked six innings for his third victory in his last four starts. He allowed two runs, seven hits and two walks and struck out 10. It was Lester’s fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the year and 24th of his career. “Jonny was outstanding again, he had to battle through some moments but he was really good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Lester is the first left-hander in Cubs history with four straight double-digit strikeout games in a season.

--LF Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two homers, two runs, a walk and four RBIs as he snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a home run in the fifth inning. He now has three homers at Wrigley Field. He tied a career-high with four RBIs, also achieved on July 21 at Cincinnati.

--CF Dexter Fowler reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs, two walks and a pair of RBIs. He hit his second home run of the homestead, a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Fowler also had his first multi-RBI game since June 21 at Minnesota.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a home run -- his 2nd -- and has going 20-for-48 (.417) with four doubles, six homers, 15 RBIs and a .491 on-base percentage in his last 14 games.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 3.73 ERA) makes his 23rd start of the season and 13th on the road as the Cubs travel to Chicago’s South Side to open a three-game interrelate series with the White Sox. Last time out, Hendricks allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings for his second straight win in an 8-6 Cubs triumph. He has no decisions against the White Sox as he makes his second career start against them. Hendricks is 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA in his last eight starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s incredible, isn’t it? If that game is played on another day with the wind blowing in, it’s probably a one-run game. ... The ballpark turned around today and our guys took advantage of it.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on his team hitting five home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Chris Coghlan

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia