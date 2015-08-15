Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are scouring the waiver wire to see if there might be some possible additions that could help for the stretch run, but there aren’t any moves in the offing just yet.

The Cubs are reportedly interested in obtaining Philadelphia Phillies veteran second baseman Chase Utley in a waiver-wire deal, but general manager Jed Hoyer said Friday to pump the brakes on speculation that a waiver transaction is close.

“There’s nothing imminent,” he said, prior to the Cubs’ 6-5 win to start a series at the Chicago White Sox. “(We‘ll) keep grinding through the waiver wire, keep looking at what’s available, but nothing’s imminent and we like the way the club’s playing right now.”

That’s putting it mildly.

The Cubs won eight straight games and 13 of their past 14, as they pushed their record to 18 games above the .500 mark. They currently hold the second wild-card spot in the National League, powered by a core group of young players, and they’re comfortable with the roster as it is.

They’re also keeping an eye on their most pressing needs.

“I think with a team like this, that’s playing well, you have to pay attention to the team dynamic, but also try to think ahead,” Hoyer said. “What things could we need in September? What things could we need down the stretch? What areas, potentially, could we need to pump up after you can’t address those needs? That’s a big part of it, is trying to think about a team and how it’s going to look the rest of the way and what things we can get ahead of and make some moves (to address).”

Hoyer said other teams have been active in claiming players who are put on waivers, which makes it more difficult for the Cubs to get guys through to complete trades. Manager Joe Maddon knows the drill pretty well, coming from the American League East in his prior managing stop, so he’s prepared to make a run down the stretch with the current roster.

“This time of the year, it’s always difficult to piece it together sometimes, so I‘m really pleased with what we have,” Maddon said. “We’ve been playing pretty good baseball. We’re kind of finally figuring out how all the different pieces fit together comfortably, and that matters. That matters, when you get that nice little flow going out there, (and) everybody knows what’s going on. That’s a good thing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-48

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 13-6, 2.38 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-9, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (13-6, 2.38) will start for the Cubs on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field in the second game of the crosstown rivalry series against the Chicago White Sox. Despite strong numbers this season, Cubs manager Joe Maddon maintains that Arrieta can become even better once he learns how to better use his array of pitches. ”He’s got so many weapons, and then it’s up to him to understand who he is pitching against, and among these weapons, what works best against this guy,“ Maddon said. ”And don’t pull the wrong one out. Don’t pull out one of the things you do that matches up poorly for this particular guy, because you have so many different ways to go.

--OF Chris Coghlan started in left field for the Cubs on Friday at the Chicago White Sox and smacked two home runs in the Cubs’ 6-5 win. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and was back in the third slot of the batting order. The Cubs improved to 12-0 when he hits third, which the White Sox found out the hard way. Coghlan’s first homer, a three-run shot in the third, went an estimated 416 feet. His second homer went 402 feet for his second multi-homer game this season. Both came off former Cubs right-hander Jeff Samardzija.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks struggled with command and lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings Friday for the Cubs in a 6-5 win to start a series at the crosstown rival White Sox. Hendricks, who set a season high with three walks, allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks, and allowed a home run by CF Adam Eaton. Hendricks took a no-decision, but his ERA climbed from 3.73 to 3.97 in the outing. “Kyle couldn’t get it going,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Nothing was working. You could see it early on, when the command was off as badly as it was.”

--2B Starlin Castro got the start at 2B Friday for the Cubs in the series-opener at the crosstown rival White Sox. Castro hadn’t started since Aug. 6, a span of six games, since losing his starting SS spot to rookie SS Addison Russell. Manager Joe Maddon said he plans to use the DH spot that’s provided by playing in an American League stadium to get Castro back into the lineup. Should Castro get hot, he could be in line for more regular playing time after this series. Castro is hitting .242 after going 3-for-4 in the Cubs’ 6-5 win Friday. It was his first three-hit game since July 27.

--RF Jorge Soler didn’t start for the Cubs on Friday at the White Sox, but manager Joe Maddon said it was just a normal day off to let him get some rest. Soler, who had a career-long hitting streak end at 10 games this week, is hitting .351 with 16 RBIs since July 12 while hitting with runners in scoring position.

--RHP Rafael Soriano is getting close to starting a minor league rehab assignment, according to Cubs manager Joe Maddon. The manager said Soriano, who went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4 with right shoulder inflammation, is feeling good and could throw in some simulated game situations soon. ”He’s progressing really well,“ Maddon said Friday, prior to the Cubs’ 6-5 win at the White Sox. ”They’ve done some good work and I can just tell when I talk to the guy. He smiles easily now, where in the beginning there, he was, ‘I‘m fine, I‘m fine,’ but I didn’t really believe him, because he was just trying to be a tough guy fighting through it.

--RHP Neil Ramirez doesn’t appear to be making much progress in his recovery from left abdominal soreness that landed him on the 15-day disabled list July 29. Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters Friday at U.S. Cellular Field that he hadn’t heard any updates about Ramirez of late. Ramirez has appeared in 13 games for the Cubs this season and has a 3.12 ERA in 8 2/3 innings of relief.

--LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday. He is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 23 innings with Chicago this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we was swinging the bat well, and I kind of liked it because he’s an on-base (percentage) guy.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on OF Chris Coghlan at No. 3 in the batting onrder Friday. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to return by Sept. 1. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Aug. 14 that Soriano could start throwing simulated games soon and then begin a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21 and to Triple-A Iowa on July 28.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Chris Coghlan

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia