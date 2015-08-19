Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jon Lester is hardly known for his pickoff throw to first.

But the Chicago Cubs left-hander has continued to work on form and delivery throughout the season and made a dozen throws to first during drills some 3 1/2 hours before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game with the Detroit Tigers.

“That’s something we’ve been doing since spring training,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He does it all the time and it’s something we have to continue to do. Eventually, hopefully, at one point it’s going to be more comfortable for him, but in the meantime just keep working at it.”

Lester made a throw to first in April -- his first in 66 starts -- and it bounced into the dirt and was far out of range of first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

It’s something that opposing baserunners figure they could exploit. Earlier this month, the Brewers stole five bases off Lester, including four in an inning.

Working with pitching coach Chris Bosio on Tuesday, Lester made a series of easy throws from the mound to first. He also tried several with a runner leading off in a simulated situation.

“I want to believe that what you saw out there he’s going to do exactly the same thing in a game as we continue to move forward,” Maddon said. “If he does it just once successfully like that I think you’re going to see it more often.”

The pickoff deficiency can be overlooked these days as Lester seeks to go 5-0 in his last six starts on Wednesday as the Cubs and Tigers close a two-game inter-league series.

He’s struck out 40 batters while walking just six in that span.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-2, 4.24 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 8-8, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel had no-decision in his season-low three-inning start. He gave up nine hits, the most since June 11, 2014 at Pittsburgh and a season-high three-home runs. “His stuff is really good, when you talk about velocity you saw some really good breaking balls primarily to the left-handers,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He’s healthy, so for me it’s almost like he’s trying way too hard and he’s trying to overthrow a little bit to compensate.”

--LF Kyle Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and three runs scored. It was the eighth game this season he’s scored at least two runs and had two RBIs. He’s collected an RBI in each of his last four starts.

--2B Chris Coghlan was 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. He now 4-for-8 with three home runs, four runs scored and six RBIs over his last two starts.

--CF Dexter Fowler was 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs. He’s had four multi-hit games in his last five contests. Fowler also extended his hitting streak to six games with a first-inning single. He’s also drawn 29 walks in his last 29 games.

--3B Kris Bryant had his first two-day break since joining the Cubs in April. Cubs manager Joe Maddon kept him on the bench for Sunday’s series finale with the White Sox and the Cubs had Monday off. “I thought this worked out really well, the fact that you get him off his feet,” Maddon said. “He really grinds it out, this guy plays hard every day, he’s engaged every moment. So I thought it was good to get him off his feet. I’d like to believe he’ll be revitalized.”

--LHP Jon Lester (8-8, 3.21 ERA) seeks to go 5-0 in his last six starts with the appearances in Wednesday’s series finale. Lester is making his 24th start of the season and his 16 home starts are most among any Cub pitcher. Lester has a 2.04 ERA with 40 strikeouts in his last five. It will be his 11th career start against Detroit. He’s 2-5 all-time against the Tigers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff is really good, when you talk about velocity you saw some really good breaking balls primarily to the left-handers. He’s healthy, so for me it’s almost like he’s trying way too hard and he’s trying to overthrow a little bit to compensate.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, of Cubs starter Jason Hammel, who had allowed five runs on nine hits, struck out six and walked one through three innings, his shortest outing of the season Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to return by Sept. 1. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Aug. 14 that Soriano could start throwing simulated games soon and then begin a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Chris Coghlan

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia