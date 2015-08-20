Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Cubs aren’t too worried about excessive work from right-handed starter Jake Arrieta.

That’s not to say they won’t monitor Arrieta’s production through the season’s next five weeks.

”I’ve been looking closely at his pitch count and the inning he’s into and the score,“ said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. ”I‘m really trying to monitor it, but the guys such a freak when it comes to working out and strength levels.

“He’s been around so I don’t have a great a concern but I want to keep an eye on it.”

Arrieta (14-6) makes his team-high 25th start and 12th at home on Thursday as the Cubs open a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

The 25 starts matches a career high set last year and he’s already worked 162 innings, the most ever.

For the 29-year-old veteran of six seasons, the 14 wins are also a career best.

Arrieta has 20 quality starts in 24 outings and has allowed one run or fewer in 12.

He has wins in his last four starts and eight of his last nine appearances.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-51

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 4-4, 5.61 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 14-6, 2.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (8-9) suffered the loss after giving up a season-high seven runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. He allowed three home runs for the first time since July 11, 2013 at Tampa Bay. It was his shortest outing since working two innings on April 17, 2012 against Texas.

--3B Kris Bryant was a career-high 4-for-4 and belted his 17th home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the third. Fourteen home runs have come away from Wrigley Field. He’s batting .345 in 16 August games while leading all major league rookies with 68 RBIs. Bryant batted .366 during a 12-game hitting streak that concluded last Sunday. It was his third hitting streak of at least 12 games during his first major league season. Bryant is the first Cubs player with three hitting streaks of at least 12 games since Ron Santo in 1966 and first Cubs rookie since at least 1921.

--CF Dexter Fowler was 3-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBIs. He tied his single season high in home runs (13) with a solo blast in the third and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He also tied a season high with three hits, last done on Aug. 7 against the Giants.

--LF Kyle Schwarber was 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks and an RBI. He’s the first Cubs player since Bob Speake in 1955 to hit 10 home runs in the first 36 games of his career.

--INF Tommy La Stella continued his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa, going 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter. The Cubs activated La Stella from the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 11 and optioned him to Iowa after he spent nearly the entire season sidelined with rib cage inflammation. La Stella made only two appearances for the Cubs this season.

--CF Dexter Fowler had a .446 on-base percentage since the All-Star break through Tuesday, the second best percentage in the National League in that span. His 29 walks in that span were second in the majors.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (14-6, 2.39 ERA) makes his team-leading 25th start of the season and 12th at home on Thursday as the Cubs open a four-game series with the Braves. In his last appearance on Aug. 15 at the White Sox, he allowed just five hits and three runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 innings of work as the Cubs claimed a 6-3 victory. He’s thrown 11 straight quality starts and is 8-1 with a 1.35 ERA in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just really happy it wasn’t a three-game series. What are you going to do? They hit the ball. Everything they hit was hard, far. We played pretty good offense ourselves. ... But those things happen.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Cubs fell to the Tigers Wednesday for their third straight loss.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He is expected to return by Sept. 1. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Aug. 14 that Soriano could start throwing simulated games soon and then begin a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Chris Coghlan

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia