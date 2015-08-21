Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs may still be chasing a postseason playoff berth but for team executives the playoffs are here.

Even while the Cubs struggled through a late August slump, season ticket holders were contacted this week about purchasing post-season playoff tickets all the way through the World Series.

The Chicago Tribune reported they have until Sept. 8 to pay for the full run of potential postseason games.

If the Cubs do not qualify for the postseason, advance ticket holders would be issued refunds or could apply the payments to future tickets.

After a run of 15 wins in 16 games and a season-high nine-game winning streak, the Cubs had lost three straight heading into Wednesday’s series opener with the Atlanta Braves.

They bounced back with a 7-1 victory on Thursday.

Starting pitchers Kyle Hendricks and Jason Hamel have struggled of late and even left-hander Jon Lester is coming off his shortest appearance of the season -- a 2 2/3 Wednesday inning outing in which he allowed seven runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- while walking four and striking out three.

The Cubs ended Thursday four games ahead of the Giants for the second wild card spot but four games behind the Pirates for the first wild card berth.

The postseason would be the Cubs first since 2008 when they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a National League Division series. The previous year the Arizona Diamondbacks took three from the Cubs in the division series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-9, 2.43 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 6-5, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta wasn’t concerned about wins or stats Thursday; he was out to stop a streak. He tossed six shutout innings as the Chicago Cubs snapped a three-game losing skid. “I don’t really put much into it at all,” said Arrieta, who improved to 15-6 on the season. “The only thing that matters is getting back on track as a team.” Arrieta won his fourth straight and had his third scoreless outing in his last four starts. He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one while throwing 107 pitches, 75 for strikes.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-3 and a walk but his big blow was a three-run third inning homer that opened a 4-0 lead on the Braves. The homer was his 24th of the season. He’s now batting .317 with nine extra-base hits in 17 games this month.

--CF Dexter Fowler (2-for-4) had his third straight multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to eight games with a third inning single. He now has a .316 average in the second half after hitting .232 in the first half. The Cubs are 41-19 when Fowler scores a run.

--SS Addison Russell gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead with his eight homer of the year, a solo shot in the fourth. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games at Wrigley Field and has batted .333 in that span. Russell had his 18th multi-hit game of the season.

--2B Chris Coghlan was 2-for-4 with two runs, a triple and two RBIs. He’s going 7-for-15 with seven runs scored and nine RBIs in his last five games. Coghlan has triples in consecutive games for the third time in his career.

--LF Kyle Schwarber’s 10th homer of the season on Wednesday came in his 36th career game and 118th career at-bat. Schwarber is tied for seventh among NL rookies despite playing in far fewer games. He leads the NL with 27 runs scored since the All-Star break.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 3.97 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season and 11th at home on Friday. In his last outing on Aug. 14 at the White Sox he allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings and had no-decison in the Cubs’ 6-5 come-from-behind victory. Hendricks is 5-1 with a 3.25 ERA in his last nine starts. The Cubs have won his last four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t really put much into (numbers) at all. The only thing that matters is getting back on track as a team. We had a couple of tough games against Detroit. My job and my mindset was to come out and put a stop to that.” -- Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, after a win over the Braves on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Aug. 14 that Soriano could start throwing simulated games soon and then begin a minor league rehab assignment. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Chris Coghlan

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia