Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jake Arrieta brushed off talk about being a potential Cy Young Award candidate after winning his major league-leading 15th victory Thursday.

“I‘m not worried about it,” Arrieta said.

But the numbers produced by the 29-year-old veteran are hard to ignore.

Arrieta (15-6) tops both leagues in victories after throwing seven shutout innings in Thursday’s 7-1 victory over the Braves.

Elias Sports Bureau reported he is just the sixth Cubs pitcher since 1900 to become first to 15 victories. Greg Maddox was the most recent in 1988.

Arrieta is also the Cubs’ first 15-game winner overall since Ryan Dempster in 2010 and his 12 straight quality starts are the longest by any Chicago pitcher since Maddox from July 25-Aug. 31, 1992.

Arrieta and reliever Pedro Strop were acquired by the Cubs on July 2, 2013, in a trade with Baltimore. Since then, Arrieta has appeared in 59 games, with a 29-13 record and .690 winning percentage.

This season’s winning percentage (.714) is third best in the national league, he is third in innings pitched (168) and fifth in the NL in strikeouts (170) and opponents’ batting average against (.205).

Arrieta’s next projected start is next Monday at San Francisco as the Cubs seek to move behind simply qualifying for the post-season as a wild card entry.

“At this point in time we don’t intend to be a wild card, we still think we can win our division,” he said. “We have 35-40 games left and we’re still in a position where we can jump some guys if we get hot and have some good fortune with the teams ahead of us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-4, 4.34 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 8-8, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks allowed seven hits but just one extra-base hit in a no-decision, five inning outing. It was his seventh start of the season with at least seven strikeouts. The Cubs are 5-0 in his last five starts.

--C Miguel Montero was 2-for-4 and has doubled in each of his last three starts. On Friday, his sixth inning two-base hit provided the Cubs go-ahead run. He’s reached base in four straight games, including two multi-hit efforts.

--2B Chris Coghlan was 1-for-3 with a homer and is batting .444 with four homers, eight runs scored and 10 RBIs in his last six games. He’s driven in a run in four consecutive games for just the second time in his career.

--RHP Jason Motte improved to 8-1 with the victory after working one inning. It’s the most victories by a Cubs reliever since Jeff Samardzija also won eight contests in 2011. The last Cubs reliever with more than eight wins was Lee Smith with nine in 1986.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored Friday. He scored a run in each of the Cubs last five victories. He did not score during the three recent Cubs defeats.

--RHP Dan Haren (8-8, 3.63 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Cubs in Saturday’s third game of the series. He was acquired by Chicago on July 31 from Miami for two minor leaguers. In his last start on Aug. 16, he suffered the loss against the Cubs after allowing three solo home runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 3-1 Cubs win. He made 21 starts with Miami, going 7-7 with a 3.42 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Braves starter Shelby) Miller was doing a good job and he was ahead on the hitters. So you get ready to hit that first pitch, that first strike, and we were able to go from there.” -- Cubs C Miguel Montero, after a win over Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Aug. 14 that Soriano could start throwing simulated games soon and then begin a minor league rehab assignment. He is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Chris Coghlan

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia