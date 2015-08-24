Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO - Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon dipped into the past of nearly every major-league player by declaring last week as American Legion Week.

Make that American Legion baseball.

Coming into a four-game series with the Braves with a three-game losing streak, Maddon told his players to relax and come in late, and he cancelled batting practice for the first three days of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

“Clubhouse closed until 3 p.m.,” said a message on a clubhouse. “No exceptions.”

Maddon’s plan was to have players show up shortly before the game -- as in American Legion baseball -- and just go out and play.

It was his way of paying “tribute to playing baseball the old-fashioned way as well as to our veterans.”

The result was four straight Cubs wins.

The clubhouse was back open early for Sunday’s series finale, but morning rain took care of any batting practice plans.

Weather cleared in time for on-field preparations and the 1:20 p.m. first pitch.

Maddon said the American Legion Week ends with Monday’s interleague makeup game with Cleveland.

“You cannot abuse American Legion Week, there’s always a point of diminishing returns,” Maddon said. “There’s other things that we can do as we move it along forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-51

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 8-13, 3.58 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 809, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (7-5) broke a run of three straight no-decision outings with his first win since July 31 as he worked 6 1/3 innings in his longest outing since pitching seven innings vs. Miami on July 3. “Long time coming I guess,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to pitch with a lot of run support and it allows me to be more aggressive. It was the first time I felt like me in a while.” Hammel gave up two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out eight while throwing 105 pitches, 70 for strikes.

--3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs and set a career high with four runs scored. It was Bryant’s third multi-home run game of the season and the Cubs’ 11th. His last 11 home runs have all come at Wrigley Field dating back to June 22 against the Dodgers. He’s the first Cub with 11 straight Wrigley Field homers since Sammy Sosa did it between April 17-June 20, 1993 (12 straight).

--C David Ross pinch hit in the eighth, marking the 800th appearance of his career. He struck out swinging to end the inning. Ross is batting .186 through 56 games.

--C Miguel Montero was 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and three walks. He’s now homered in consecutive games for the second time in his career. Montero is batting .421 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in his last six games.

--CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-3 and led off the Cubs’ first with his career-high 14th home run of the season. He’s batting .462 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 runs scored in his last 10 games. The home run, which led off the game for the Cubs, was his fourth of leadoff shot of the season and 13th of his career.

--LHP Jon Lester (8-9, 3.58 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and major-league-leading 17th at home as the Cubs meet the Indians Monday in a makeup game rescheduled after a June 15 rainout. Lester took the loss in his last outing, allowing a season-high seven runs and three home runs in just 2 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes you get the wind blowing out and you get in the basket and sometimes it doesn’t even get to the outfield. Today was a good day to hit and I think we took advantage of it.” -- Cubs 3B Kris Bryant, who hit two of Chicago’s five home runs Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Aug. 14 that Soriano could start throwing simulated games soon and then begin a minor league rehab assignment. Soriano is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Chris Coghlan

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia