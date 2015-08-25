Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Reality intruded on the Chicago Cubs’ feel-good run to the National League playoffs on Monday.

After a season remarkably free of serious injuries to key players, the Cubs will be without right fielder Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) and right-handed relief pitcher Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) for the near future after each was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

Second baseman Addison Russell, meanwhile, is listed as day-to-day with a groin injury and was away from the team Monday with his fiancee, who was in labor.

Infielder Tommy La Stella and left-handed pitcher Zac Rosscup were called up from Triple-A Iowa to fill out the roster holes.

“We made some adjustments,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s just something that happens. Everybody faces different situations and you’ve got to be able to play through the bad lie.”

La Stella played his first game for the Cubs since early April and a lengthy stint on the disabled list. He went 0-for-3 Monday in the Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Rosscup joined the Cubs for the second time this season after going 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 26 relief appearances. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 17 with left shoulder inflammation and was optioned to Iowa on Aug. 14 after coming off the DL.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-51

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 15-6, 2.30 ERA) at Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 2-3, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester missed a victory, coming within one out in the ninth of a 1-0 shutout victory over the Cleveland Indians. But was still pleased with the ultimate outcome. “You go all that way and need one more out and you give up a run, but we put ourselves in that situation,” Lester said. “But obviously (Kris Bryant’s walk-off homer) picking us up there was huge.” Lester worked 8 2/3 innings -- his longest outing as a Cub -- and allowed one run on six while, walked one and struck out six.

--3B Kris Bryant slugged a walk-off home run with two out in the ninth -- his second of the season -- to lift the Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Indians. “I knew I was going to get an at-bat there and I made the most of it,” said Bryant, who collected his 20th home run of the season. “I saw it really good out of the hand (of Indians reliever Zach McAllister) and got it up in the wind.”

--SS Starlin Castro moved back to shortstop as part of a Cubs lineup shuffle on Monday that included the return of 2B Tommy La Stella. Castro had played a series of recent games at second, swapping positions with Addison Russell. Castro was 1-for-3 at the plate.

--RHP Jason Motte was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a right shoulder strain. Motte is 8-1 with nine holds, six saves and a 3.91 ERA in 57 relief appearances for the Cubs this season. He picked up his eighth win with one-inning of relief in last Friday’s 5-3 win over Atlanta and also worked an inning in Sunday’s 9-3 win over the Braves that completed a four-game sweep.

--OF Jorge Soler was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a left oblique strain. Soler was batting .265 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 42 RBIs in 90 games with the Cubs this season. It is his second stint on the disabled list this season. He was sidelined from June 3-July 5 with a sprained left ankle.

--INF Tommy La Stella played his first game for the Cubs since early April after he was called up from Triple-A Iowa and inserted in the lineup for Monday’s makeup game with the Cleveland Indians. A member of the Cubs’ Opening Day roster, he was placed on the disabled list on April 14 with a right oblique strain and missed all but two games of the regular season until Monday. La Stella most recently hit .333 with a homer and six RBIs in a nine-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.

--LHP Zac Rosscup was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. He joined the Cubs for the second time this season as going 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 26 relief appearances before being placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 17 with left shoulder inflammation. He was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Iowa on Aug. 14.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (15-6, 2.30 ERA) makes his 26th start of the season and 14th on the road on Tuesday as the Cubs open a West Coast swing with the first of three as San Francisco. The National League’s winningest pitcher earned his latest victory on Aug. 20 against Atlanta, working six scoreless innings in a 7-1 Cubs win. He’s had 12 straight quality starts and posted a 9-1 record and 1.26 ERA in that span with 81 strikeouts and 21 walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There (were not) a whole lot of well-struck baseballs -- with the wind blowing out.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 24.

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Aug. 14 that Soriano could start throwing simulated games soon and then begin a minor league rehab assignment. Soriano is expected to return by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Zac Rosscup

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Chris Denorfia