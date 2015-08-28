Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a team that is well positioned to make the playoffs, the Chicago Cubs sure give their manager a headache when it comes to the bullpen.

Take the just-completed, three-game series in San Francisco, for example.

The Cubs won the opener 8-5 over the Giants on Tuesday, but only after manager Joe Maddon felt compelled to leave left-handed reliever Clayton Richard in the game longer than he wanted in the eighth inning in an effort to rest setup man Pedro Strop and closer Hector Rondon.

It nearly cost the Cubs the game. Richard gave up a three-run double to Giants catcher Andrew Susac, allowing San Francisco, down 8-1 at the start of the inning, to get within 8-5.

Maddon then had to call upon Strop and Rondon to close out a game was unnecessarily tense.

Then in the series finale Thursday, Maddon allowed struggling starter Dan Haren to hit for himself in the fifth inning even though his club was in desperate need of a rally, down 5-1.

Turns out Haren walked, but the Cubs never scored again in a 9-1 shellacking.

If only the club had another dependable reliever or two ...

One is on the way.

After Thursday’s loss, the Cubs acquired right-hander Fernando Rodney from the Seattle Mariners for cash.

How a guy who already has six blown saves this season affects Maddon’s headaches remains to be seen.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-53

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 7-5, 3.35 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 10-6, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel recorded his first quality start since July 3 when he beat the Marlins in his most recent start. He hopes to build upon that success Friday when he opens an important three-game road series against the National League West-leading Dodgers on Friday. Hammel is just 2-4 with a 4.96 ERA in 11 career starts against Los Angeles.

--RHP Dan Haren got past the fifth inning Thursday, which was an improvement over his previous two starts. However, it wasn’t enough to avoid what turned into a 9-1 shellacking at the hands of the Giants. Haren gave up five runs in 6 1/3 innings, the fifth consecutive time this month he allowed three or more runs. His August ERA is 6.31.

--CF Dexter Fowler did not play in the Cubs’ 9-1 loss to the Giants on Thursday. As opposed to the night before, when Fowler was pressed into pinch-hitting duties in the ninth inning of a close game, the blowout loss afforded manager Joe Maddon the luxury of giving his leadoff hitter the whole game off. Fowler is bothered by hand and shin pain, but he is expected to start Friday in the series opener against the Dodgers. X-rays taken in San Francisco were negative.

--3B/OF Kris Bryant made his first career start in right field Thursday in the Cubs’ 9-1 loss to the Giants. The move was made to allow the Cubs to get an extra right-handed bat in the game against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Bryant was replacing left-handed-hitting RF Chris Coghlan, while switch-hitting INF Jonathan Herrera got the start at third. The only other position Bryant played previously besides third base was center field (once). He also served as the designated hitter once.

--RHP Fernando Rodney was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in exchange for cash. Rodney will join with RHP Pedro Strop to be late-innings right-handers who will attempt to bridge from Cubs starters to the closer, RHP Hector Rondon. Rodney was designated for assignment by the Mariners last Saturday after recording a 5-5 record and 5.68 ERA in 54 games. He has 16 saves and six blown saves this year.

--LHP Zac Rosscup was demoted to Triple-A Iowa after the Cubs’ 9-1 loss to the Giants on Thursday. Rosscup faced two batters in the game and, technically, got them both out. One was an adventure. Giants LF Nori Aoki nearly hit an inside-the-park home run off Rosscup, but he was thrown out at home plate. Rosscup has gone 2-1 with a 4.18 ERA in two stints with the Cubs this season. The move still leaves the Cubs with three lefty relievers.

--RHP Brian Schlitter was designated for assignment by the Cubs to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Fernando Rodney. Schlitter was 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Chicago earlier this season. He went 2-2 with 22 saves and a 1.09 ERA in 41 appearances for Triple-A Iowa.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I settled in a little bit as the game went. I didn’t tax the bullpen like I had before, so at least that’s good. But I’ve got to be better.” -- RHP Dan Haren, after allowing five runs in 6 1/3 innings Thursday during the Cubs’ 9-1 loss to the Giants.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Dexter Fowler (bruised hand and shin) appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 26, and he did not play Aug. 27. He likely will return to the starting lineup Aug. 28.

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 26, and he could be activated by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross (family leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur