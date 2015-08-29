Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Chicago Cubs are hoping Joe Maddon can repeat his reclamation project with Fernando Rodney.

Rodney joined the Cubs in Los Angeles on Friday after being acquired from the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named later (or cash considerations). The veteran reliever was discarded by the Mariners after posting a 5.68 ERA in 54 appearances for them this season.

The LA Angels were also down with Rodney following the 2011 season. The Tampa Bay Rays signed him as a free agent that winter and Rodney responded to Maddon’s handling. In two seasons with the Rays, Rodney had a 1.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 85 saves.

“Me and Joe, we have good communication,” Rodney said of his relationship with Maddon. “We’re good friends outside of baseball. It’s like a family. That’s what he showed me when we were in Tampa a couple years ago.”

Maddon would not specify a role for Rodney, saying he would try to give him “a soft landing” before putting Rodney in high-leverage situations.

“(Justin) Grimm, (Pedro) Strop and (Hector) Rondon have done a great job so I‘m not going to interfere with their work right now,” Maddon said. “The idea would be to get Fernando out there, get his feet on the ground, see what it looks like and then start moving him.”

Rodney made his Cubs’ debut in Friday’s 4-1 loss at Dodger Stadium. He hit a batter and threw a wild pitch but pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-54

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 8-9, 3.44 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mat Latos, 4-9, 4.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings. Hammel pitched well until the Dodgers scored three runs in the sixth en route to their 4-1 victory Friday night. Two wild pitches by Hammel in the inning contributed to his downfall. “Overthrown sliders in the dirt,” Hammel said. “Bad bounces. I wasn’t able to corral them. That one inning ended up costing us.”

--1B Anthony Rizzo clubbed his team-leading 26th home run in the fourth inning off LHP Clayton Kershaw. Rizzo has driven in 15 runs in his last 17 games.

--RHP Fernando Rodney pitched for the first time -- he worked a scoreless inning -- since the club obtained him in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Rodney’s addition reunites him with manager Joe Maddon, who managed the closer when both were with the Tampa Rays. “I‘m eager to watch him play,” Maddon said. “I know that he had some struggles this year. We did some research on it, so we were able to drill him a little bit and try to figure out what the differences were. He had the most significant year for a relief pitcher ever when we had him in Tampa Bay. I really like him. We just get along really well.” Rodney finished the 2012 season with 48 saves with a 0.60 ERA in 76 games. He was 5-5 with a 5.68 ERA and 16 saves in 54 games with the Mariners this season. Rodney blew six saves. To make room for Rodney, the Cubs optioned LHP Zac Rosscup to Triple-A Iowa and designed RHP Brian Schlitter for assignment.

--3B Kris Bryant had a rough night at the plate, striking out four times. Bryant fanned three times against LHP Clayton Kershaw and then struck out in the ninth inning against RHP Kenley Jansen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I actually love the fact that we’ve went to school over the last two days. We saw two top-five pitchers in all of baseball. We had a hard time, and that’s OK. As we continue to move forward, I anticipate we’re going to be better against guys like this. But we have to learn.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, whose club was beaten by San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner and the Giants on Thursday, after a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 26, and he could be activated by Sept. 1.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross (family leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur