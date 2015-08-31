Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Without a doubt, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta is the first pitcher in baseball history to throw a no-hitter and then show up for his postgame press conference in “onesie” pajamas.

The pajamas were mandatory travel attire for the Cubs’ flight home from California after a six-game road trip to San Francisco and Los Angeles. The Cubs won the first game of the trip but lost the next four before going home happy after Arrieta’s no-hitter Sunday night in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It works both ways,” Maddon said. “If you won, it makes it better. And if you lost, it‘s, ‘Let’s put this behind us and move on.’ I see it as a ‘Win-Win-Win’ as Michael Scott (Steve Carell’s character on ‘The Office’) would say.”

Arrieta’s fashion choice was a moustache-emblazoned onesie. Second baseman Starlin Castro went with a Super Mario Brothers ensemble.

Superhero-themed pajamas were popular, with closer Hector Rondon sporting a Superman onesie and reliever Pedro Strop going for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles outfit.

Maddon has made the “themed” road trips a staple of his managerial style from the start of his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. The team-bonding exercise breaks up the monotony of baseball’s travel schedule and promotes team unity.

Earlier this season -- Maddon’s first with the Cubs -- he declared a “Blackhawks” road trip in honor of Chicago’s Stanley Cup victory. Players were encouraged to wear Blackhawks jerseys or other gear.

On another trip, the attire was limited to sports coats with chinos -- or shorts.

The pajama party wasn’t quite timed properly, Maddon admitted, with Southern California experiencing a heat wave.

“I really thought that by this time of the year here, it was going to be cooler at night and they would play perfectly,” he said. “Bad call.”

Pajama night came after Arrieta put the Dodgers to sleep in a 12-strikeout performance. He issued one walk and had one batter reach base on an error.

“Everybody who plays this game wants to accomplish great things,” the right-hander said. “You think about that all the time as a kid. You see other people do it, and you want to be a part of something like that. It’s hard to put that into words right now.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 3-6, 6.24 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 6-6, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta pitched the sixth no-hitter of the season and became the major-league leader in wins Sunday night. Arrieta amassed 12 strikeouts and permitted only two base runners on a walk and an error while throwing 116 pitches in a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander earned his 17th victory and tied a club record set in 1982 by Hall of Famer Greg Maddux with his 14th consecutive quality start.

--3B Kris Bryant hit his 21st home run of the season Sunday night. Bryant sent a 1-0 slider from Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Alex Wood into the left-field bleachers for a two-run homer in the Cubs’ 2-0 win. Bryant now leads all major-league rookies with 79 RBIs.

--2B Starlin Castro continued his surge at the plate Sunday night. Castro went 3-for-5 with a double in the Cubs’ 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and is now batting .305 (25-for-82) in his past 28 games. Before that surge, Castro was hitting .101 (7-for-69) during the previous 19 games. Castro also made to big plays to preserve RHP Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter. In the first inning, Castro fielded a ground ball from Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Chase Utley and threw him out from the outfield grass. In the seventh, Castro speared LF Carl Crawford’s line drive.

--CF Dexter Fowler continued his torrid hitting since the All-Star break. Fowler went 3-for-5 with a double in the Cubs’ 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The center fielder is batting .309 (46-for-149) since the break and .256 for the season.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks hopes to surpass the break-even point for the second time this season when he faces the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. The right-hander, who went 7-2 as a rookie last year, had a winning record for the first time this season after an 8-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 8. Hendricks, who is in his first full major-league season, has not had a losing record as a professional since 2012, when he went 5-8 for Class A Myrtle Beach in the Carolina League.

--RHP Neil Ramirez began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee Sunday. Ramirez has been on the DL since the end of July due to abdominal soreness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody who plays this game wants to accomplish great things. You think about that all the time as a kid. You see other people do it and you want to be a part of something like that. It’s hard to put that into words, right now.” -- RHP Jake Arrieta, on no-hitting the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee Aug. 30.

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 26, and he could be activated by Sept. 1.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross (family leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur