Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Adding to their offense for the stretch run, the Chicago Cubs acquired center fielder Austin Jackson from the Seattle Mariners on Monday in exchange for a player to be named and international slot money.

The deal, first reported by 710 ESPN radio in Seattle, came just hours before the waiver trade deadline.

Jackson was acquired by the Mariners from the Detroit Tigers in 2014 in exchange for shortstop Nick Franklin in a three-way deal that also saw left-handed pitcher David Price go from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Tigers.

Jackson, 28, was inconsistent during the first half of this season and spent time on the disabled list with an ankle injury but has hit .304 in 42 games since the All-Star break.

The pending free agent was reported to have cleared waivers last week.

Jackson adds valued veteran depth to the Cubs’ outfield. Center fielder Dexter Fowler is batting .309 since the All-Star break. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has also been swinging a hot bat but is a converted catcher, and right fielder Chris Coghlan is batting .248 with 15 home runs and 35 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 7-10, 3.84 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 8-9, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Mike Olt was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired CF Austin Jackson. He went 2-for-15 with a home run for the Cubs at the start of the season before he landed on the disabled list due to a fractured right wrist. He was activated in mid-July and optioned to Triple-A Iowa, where he hit .265/.333/.460 with nine homers and 25 RBIs in 59 games.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks got a no-decision Monday after allowing three runs on five hits while walking a season-high tying three and striking out four in five innings. He owns a 6.98 ERA in his past four starts, and he is 1-1 in five career starts against the Reds.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (17-6) was named National League player of the week less than 24 hours after tossing a no-hitter -- the first of his career -- in a 2-0 victory over the Dodgers. He walked just one, struck out 12 and fanned the side in the ninth inning to complete the gem. “It’s still kind of sinking in, and it might even take a little while to really, truly appreciate it,” he said Monday.

--3B Kris Bryant, who hit his 21st home run of the season Sunday, leads National League rookies with 80 RBIs. He is the fourth rookie in franchise history with 21 home runs, joining Billy Williams (25 in 1961), Walt Moryn (23 in 1956) and Geovany Soto (23 in 2008).

--CF Dexter Fowler was 2-for-5 with a double and a home run. His 15th home run of the season gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third inning. His 85 runs on the season are a single-season career best. Fowler recorded a double for a third consecutive game.

--SS Addison Russell went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and home run. His 10th home run of the season came with two outs in the ninth off Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman. He extended his Wrigley Field hitting streak to nine games.

--RHP Dan Haren (8-9, 3.90 ERA) make this sixth start with the Cubs on Tuesday in the middle game of the series against Cincinnati. He is 1-2 with a 6.31 ERA in his first five outings with Chicago. Haren was acquired in a July 31 trade with Miami. His last time out at San Francisco on Aug. 27, he allowed five runs in 6 1/3 innings in a 9-1 Chicago loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kind of a bad ending.. It didn’t start too good, the middle part of the book was actually a pretty good read and then eventually it became a nasty ending. I‘m over it already. Just throw that one away.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Cubs’ 13-6 loss to the Reds on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee Aug. 30.

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Rafael Soriano (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 26, and he could be activated in early September.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Tommy Hunter

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross (family leave)

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur