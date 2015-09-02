Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Infielder Javier Baez and left-handed pitcher Tsuyoshi Wada are back as the Chicago Cubs made a flurry of moves on the first day expanded rosters were permitted Tuesday.

The biggest surprise was the departure of left-handed reliever James Russell, designated for assignment.

Russell was 0-2 with one save and a 5.29 ERA in 49 relief appearances this season.

“He really helped us get through a difficult part of the season, helped stabilize our bullpen when we picked him up (in April) after being released by Atlanta,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said prior to Chicago’s 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. “We’re grateful to him for that. It’s just unfortunate, the timing. He went into a little bit of a slump recently at a time when we were looking to add guys.”

Baez, 22, batted .324 with 13 homers, 61 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 70 games with Iowa this season. Wada, making his second appearance with the Cubs, was 4-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 16 Triple-A starts this season. He made his big league debut with the Cubs last year.

The Cubs also activated catcher David Ross off the family medical emergency leave list and added outfielder Austin Jackson to the active roster.

Additionally, the Cubs have selected the contracts of outfielder Quintin Berry and right-handed pitcher Trevor Cahill from Iowa.

Along with moving Russell, the Cubs also activated right-hander Rafael Soriano from the disabled list and designated him for assignment.

Jackson was acquired Monday from Seattle, where he batted .272 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 46 runs and 15 stolen bases in 107 games.

Cahill signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Aug 18 and turned in five scoreless relief outings with Iowa, covering 7 2/3 innings. He broke into the big leagues with Oakland in 2009 and was later an 18-game winner and AL All-Star.

Berry signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Aug. 24 after spending the entire season with Boston’s Triple-A Pawtucket affiliate.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 3-6, 3.92 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 7-6, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren started and worked five innings but had no decision Tuesday against the Reds. He allowed just four hits and two runs, his lowest in six starts since joining the Cubs. Haren permitted a home run for a ninth consecutive game, tying the second-longest streak of his career.

--3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and collected his team-leading 81st and 82nd RBIs. A Cubs rookie has not led the team in RBIs since Ray Grimes drove in 79 in 1921. Bryant is batting .396 with 16 RBIs in his past 14 games.

--LF Kyle Schwarber busted out of a slump in a big way, going 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs. The rookie slammed a two-run homer in the sixth inning for the go-ahead runs as the Cubs rallied to the 5-4 victory over the Reds. Schwarber was batting .121 over his previous 11 games entering Tuesday.

--INF Javier Baez was brought up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday as rosters expanded. Baez, 22, batted .324 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 61 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 70 games with Iowa. He also joins the Cubs riding a 16-game hitting streak. Baez made his major league debut for the Cubs last season and batted .169 (36-for-213) with six doubles, nine homers and 20 RBIs in 52 games. He was Chicago’s first round pick (ninth overall) in the 2011 draft.

--OF Quintin Berry had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa following Monday’s game. Berry, 30, signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Aug. 24 after spending the entire season with Boston’s Triple-A Pawtucket affiliate, where he batted .228 with 35 steals in 106 games.

--C David Ross was activated off the family medical emergency leave list Tuesday. He is batting .190 with one home run and seven RBIs in 57 games with the Cubs this season. He owns a 2.73 catchers’ ERA in his 44 games (35 starts) behind the plate.

--RHP Trevor Cahill had his contract selected by the Cubs on Tuesday. He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Aug. 18 and turned in five scoreless relief outings with Triple- Iowa, covering 7 2/3 innings. He broke into the big leagues with Oakland in 2009 and was an 18-game winner a season later.

--OF Austin Jackson was added to the Cubs’ roster after he was acquired Monday from the Mariners, for whom he batted .272 with 18 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 46 runs and 15 stolen bases in 107 games this season.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was recalled from Triple-A Iowa after going 4-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 16 starts this season. Wada made his big league debut with the Cubs last year and has gone a combined 5-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 20 major league starts the last two years. This year with the Cubs, he is 1-1 with a 3.73 ERA in seven starts.

--RHP Rafael Soriano was activated from the disabled list and designated for assignment. He was 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA in six relief appearances for the Cubs this season. He had been out since Aug. 4 due to right shoulder inflammation.

--LHP James Russell was designated for assignment Tuesday. Russell went 0-2 with one save and a 5.29 ERA in 49 relief appearances with the Cubs this season.

--RHP Jason Hammel (7-6, 3.42 ERA) starts at home Wednesday as the Cubs and Reds close a three-game series. Last time out on Friday, Hammel took the loss after allowing three runs over five innings in a 4-1 defeat against the Dodgers. He is 0-1 all-time against the Reds and has no decisions in two outings this year.

--RHP Brian Schlitter, designated for assignment by the Cubs last week, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa. Schlitter was 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Chicago earlier this season. He went 2-2 with 22 saves and a 1.09 ERA in 41 appearances for Iowa.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a pretty big one for me. I’ve been struggling lately and trying to get back on the right track and being able to contribute to the team.” -- LF Kyle Schwarber, whose two-run homer was a key hit in the Cubs’ 5-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 30.

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry