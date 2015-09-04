Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Dan Haren doesn’t mind being a role player during the Chicago Cubs’ September run toward the National League playoffs.

The 34-year-old veteran of eight big league teams pitched five solid innings but had no decision in a 5-4 Chicago victory over the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week.

”In the situation I have, obviously my leash is a little bit short,“ Haren said. ”I just trying to accept that and make the most with the amount of pitches I get, the innings I get whether it be five.

“I‘m definitely not going to complain about it. I just have to make them the best five innings I can.”

The Cubs acquired the right-handed starter in a July 31 trade with the Marlins that sent two minor leaguers to Miami.

He’s now 1-2 in six starts with the Cubs and 8-9 overall a 3.89 ERA through 27 appearances between two teams this year.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Haren said. “I said when I came over here that this is probably going to be it for me. It’s been really nice, the guys haven’t embraced me even though I haven’t been as good as I wanted to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley, 4-0, 1.90 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 8-10, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Wednesday, earned a no-decision in his 26th start of the season. He allowed four runs on seven hits -- including a first inning leadoff home run -- and struck out four through five-plus innings. “I was hoping for a much better storybook birthday,” Hammel said. “Mistakes have cost me lately. The real thing I want to get out of is the first inning. You’ve got to set a better tone at the beginning of the game.”

--3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. His eighth inning two-run homer tied the game and gave him a team-leading 84 RBIs for the season. He also factored in the Reds’ ninth inning rally, committing an error on a Jay Bruce grounder with two out that set the stage for a Joey Votto three-run homer.

--CF Dexter Fowler had already set a single-season career record with 86 runs scored (topping 84 with Colorado in 2011) and 15 home runs (13 with the Rockies the same year). His 68 walks entering Wednesday were tied for his career mark, also done in 2011 and 2012.

--LF Kyle Schwarber was a late lineup scratch Wednesday with right rib soreness. He was originally slotted in to play left field. “From my understanding in the batting cage this morning, he felt something in his side,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “We immediately shut it down, got him out of there. ... I don’t have anything to report just yet.”

--LHP Jon Lester (8-10, 3.59 ERA) makes his 27th start of the season and league-leading 18th at home. In his last start (Aug. 29 at the Dodgers) he took the loss and allowed five runs on eight hits in six-plus innings. Lester has made three starts against Arizona, going 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA. He’s held right-handed hitters to a .249 average while lefties have hit .269.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just loved the way we fought back once again. (Kris Bryant) hits the big homer. It was one of those days. We caught up, two quick outs in the ninth and then it fell apart.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Kyle Schwarber (right rib soreness) was a late lineup scratch Sept. 2. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 30.

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry