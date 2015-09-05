Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- One of the Chicago Cubs young guns is out as a critical series with the St. Louis Cardinals looms next week.

Rookie catcher/left fielder Kyle Schwarber is sidelined for the next three to five days as he deals with what’s described as a mild rib cage strain.

“We don’t anticipate (it‘s) too bad,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon prior to Friday’s series opener with the Arizona Diamondbacks. “We hope he’s going to be fine.”

Schwarber suffered the injury while working in batting cages prior to Wednesday’s game with Cincinnati and was promptly pulled from the lineup.

Maddon said the Cubs would wait a few days while Schwarber rests to see that resolves the strain.

Schwarber has hit 12 home runs since his recall from Triple-A Iowa on July 17, second-most in the National League since the All-Star break and tops among NL rookies.

His nine August blasts were tied with Minnesota’s Miguel Sano for most among all major league rookies.

The Cubs also reaped rewards this week from other top performances during that month.

Right-handed starter Jake Arrieta was a unanimous pick for NL Pitcher of the Month announced Thursday. He went 6-0 with a 0.43 ERA and pitched first career no-hitter on Aug. 30 against the Dodgers.

At 17-6, Arrieta is the major league’s winningest pitcher heading into a Saturday start against the Diamondbacks.

Third-baseman Kris Bryant was voted NL Rookie of the Month for August. In 28 games last month, he hit .330 and had seven home runs and 20 RBIs.

He had the league’s highest rookie slugging percentage (.620) and his .422 on-base percentage and 62 total bases also led big league rookies. Bryant was also NL Rookie of the month for May.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-10, 3.72 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 17-6, 2.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester said he enjoyed watching teammates pile up the most runs in any game at Wrigley Field since 2013 but conceded he had some struggles. “Offensively our guys did a heck of a job today, it’s always fun to sit back and watch,” said the left-hander, who worked five innings for his first win since Aug. 18 and improved to 9-10. “(It was a) grind, a lot of foul balls, a lot of long counts. But at the end of the day a W is a W, you’ve got to look at it that way.” Lester allowed two runs on five hits, struck out three and walked two while throwing 91 pitches.

--SS Addison Russell went 2-for-3 with two homers -- his first career multi-homer game -- plus three runs and three RBIs. He has five homers in his last eight home games after hitting just three in his first 50 at Wrigley Field. The three runs scored were also a career high.

--2B Javier Baez went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. The three hits were a career-best, including his first home run since Sept. 14, 2014 at Pittsburgh. He had two hits in the fifth inning, the first Cubs player in the last three seasons to accomplish that.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs and four RBIs. He blasted his second career grand slam in the fifth inning and has homering consecutive games. The four RBIs are the second-most in a game this season. He now has a career-high for RBIs in a season with 83, surpassing his 80 in 2013.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (17-6, 2.11 ERA) makes his team-leading 28th start of the season, 13th at home and first since throwing a no-hitter on Aug. 30 at the Dodgers. It was the Cubs’ first no-hitter since Carlos Zambrano on Sept. 14, 2008 against Houston at Miller Park. Arrieta has thrown 14 consecutive qualify starts, going 11-1 with a 1.07 ERA in that span. He was 6-0 in August and was named National League pitcher of the month on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Kyle Schwarber (right rib strain) did not play Sept. 2-4. He is expected to miss another three-to-five days.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 30.

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry