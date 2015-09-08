Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- After calling up two more relievers Monday, the Chicago Cubs got a golden opportunity to get them into their 9-0 win over St. Louis.

With a chance to rest the frontline arms, manager Joe Maddon called upon right-hander Carl Edwards and left-hander Zac Rosscup to mop up the final six outs after Dan Haren cruised through seven innings.

In his MLB debut, Edwards displayed a 94 mph fastball and the control problems he’ll have to solve if he’s to have a good career. After walking Tony Cruz to start the inning, Edwards induced a double-play ball from Tommy Pham and got another grounder out of Peter Bourjos to work a scoreless eighth.

“He was a little nervy for the first couple of pitches, but after that, he was fine,” Maddon said of Edwards. “I was going to send him back out there for a second inning, but they had a lot of left-handed hitters up, so I thought it was a great opportunity to get Rosscup some work.”

Rosscup got the ninth and had a chance for a four-strikeout inning -- Kolten Wong fanned but reached first on a wild pitch -- before Jon Jay grounded out to end the game.

Edwards and Rosscup might not get many more chances to pitch over the season’s last four weeks, but Monday’s blowout win was a case of right place, right time for them and the Cubs.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-57

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 7-6, 3.55 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 15-4, 2.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren got a big early lead and did a solid job protecting it. Haren scattered seven hits in seven scoreless innings to earn his ninth win of the year, walking two and fanning five. The veteran achieved his longest scoreless outing of the season because he threw strikes, denying St. Louis a chance to momentum by wriggling out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth with a foulout and a flyout.

--RHP Jason Hammel will get the call Tuesday night for the middle game of Chicago’s three-game series in St. Louis. He’s coming off a no-decision Wednesday night in a 7-4 loss to Cincinnati, allowing four runs over five innings. Hammel has struggled against Cardinals hitting in his career, going 1-3 with a 6.31 ERA in six prior starts, and pitching to a 7.23 ERA in four career starts at Busch Stadium.

--RHP Carl Edwards earned his first call-up to the majors Monday to beef up the Cubs bullpen. Edwards went 5-3 with a 2.74 ERA and six saves this year between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. Edwards gave up only 26 hits over 55 1/3 innings and fanned 75, but also walked 41, so he’ll have to learn how to command his pitches to have MLB success.

--LHP Zac Rosscup was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Monday, giving Chicago a fourth left-hander in the bullpen. Rosscup was 2-1, 4.18 in 27 outings earlier this year with the Cubs. Rosscup has fanned 25 batters in 23 2/3 innings, but has also walked 11 and yielded four homers, numbers that have hurt his chances of earning more high-leverage situations.

--C Kyle Schwarber (right rib cage strain) missed his fifth straight game Monday and might not be back until the team goes to Philadelphia Thursday night. But manager Joe Maddon didn’t rule Schwarber out for the series in a pregame briefing with the media. Schwarber, who is hitting .270 with 13 homers and 38 RBIs in 163 at-bats, took batting practice in the cage Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first goal is to win the division. But, to do that, you have to catch the next team in front of you, and that’s Pittsburgh.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Cubs moved within two games of the Pirates for the first wild-card spot.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Kyle Schwarber (right rib strain) did not play Sept. 2-7. He is expected to be out until at least Sept. 10.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 30.

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry