Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Tuesday brought more moves designed to beef up the Cubs’ bullpen, as Chicago added two more pitchers to raise the active roster to 34 players.

The Cubs activated right-hander Neil Ramirez from the 15-day disabled list and recalled right-hander Yoervis Medina from Triple-A Iowa, meaning they have 18 pitchers, 13 of whom are relievers. Ramirez is a guy who might have a chance to stick on a postseason roster.

After pitching to a 1.44 ERA in 50 games as a rookie last year, Ramirez mostly lost this season due to a right shoulder injury that cost him 10 weeks and left abdominal soreness that put him on the shelf from July 29 through Labor Day.

Owner of a mid 90s fastball, Ramirez showed he can handle late-inning pressure last year, limiting opponents to a .184 batting average. If he can flash that stuff down the stretch, look for him to get consideration for the playoff roster.

Medina has been up and down for two organizations this year, starting the season with the Seattle Mariners and then getting traded for catcher Welington Castillo on May 19. His numbers in the majors (1-0, 4.71 ERA) and in Triple A (1-2, 5.63) suggest nothing but a pitcher who will work in low-leverage spots.

If the Cubs make any more moves to expand their roster, logic suggests they would add a position player.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-57

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 9-10, 3.59 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 13-7, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel pitched six shutout innings at St. Louis on Tuesday before losing his command in the seventh, but still picked up his eighth win. Hammel allowed four hits and three runs, walking four and whiffing six. It was a far cry from his first two starts against St. Louis that saw him only last five innings total due to ineffectiveness (and a long rain delay) in the first outing and an injury in the second.

--RHP Jon Lester gets the ball Wednesday when the Cubs and Cardinals conclude their three-game series in Busch Stadium. Lester is coming off a 14-5 win Friday over Arizona, pitching just five innings as manager Joe Maddon got him out with a 12-2 lead to conserve him for tougher outings. Lester will face St. Louis for the fourth time this year; he went 1-2 with a 1.96 ERA in the first three, although the Cardinals have run successfully on him.

--RHP Yoervis Medina was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, a move that further beefs up the Chicago bullpen. Medina is 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 17 appearances and 21 innings this year between the Cubs and Seattle, who traded him for C Welington Castillo on May 19. Medina went 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in 32 Triple-A outings this year, whiffing 39 hitters in 40 innings and earning two saves.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, and he could give Chicago additional bullpen help down the stretch. Ramirez is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in a truncated season for the Cubs, as he spent lengthy amounts of time on the DL with injuries that cost him more than 3 1/2 months of the season. Ramirez posted a 1.44 ERA in 50 games as a rookie last year.

--C Kyle Schwarber (right rib cage strain) didn’t start for the sixth consecutive game, but he pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded out. He might be able to play in the series finale Wednesday. Schwarber, who is hitting .270 with 13 homers and 38 RBIs in 163 at-bats, hasn’t played since a 5-4 win Sept. 1 against Cincinnati. If he starts Wednesday, it would be in the outfield, as C David Ross will handle Lester.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We used to always come in here and lose. Now we’re here to compete and win. It’s great.” -- 2B Starlin Castro, after the Cubs won at St. Louis for the second day in a row Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Kyle Schwarber (right rib strain) did not play Sept. 2-7. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 8, and he might be able to start Sept. 9.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (left abdominal soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 30, and he was activated Sept. 8.

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry