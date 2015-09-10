Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- For 7 1/2 innings Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs were on their way to a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals that would have given them a real puncher’s chance to win the National League Central.

But manager Joe Maddon lifted Jon Lester for a pinch-hitter in the eighth and the bullpen followed with the kind of meltdown that marked the season’s first half, turning a 3-1 lead into a galling 4-3 defeat.

Lester was at 105 pitches after seven innings in which he allowed just two hits and a run, walking one and fanning seven. He retired 20 of the last 21 hitters, allowing exactly zero hard-hit balls during that span.

While St. Louis wouldn’t bite on the proffered bait -- players and manager Mike Matheny saying Chicago has a capable bullpen -- it had to be thrilled that Lester wasn’t asked for another 10 or 15 pitches.

“I thought he was really good today after that first inning,” Maddon said of Lester. “I thought we played a really good game, but we can’t permit that kind of stuff to happen. We have to finish that game up.”

Instead, Pedro Strop, Clayton Richard and Fernando Rodney gave up three hits and three runs, dealing the kind of gut-wrenching loss that has been a Cubs specialty for 107 years. Four games with hapless Philadelphia might wash the bitter taste away this weekend, but a two-game swing in the division -- from 5 1/2 out to 7 1/2 out -- will be hard to overcome.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 18-6, 2.03 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 5-5, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester controlled Wednesday’s game for seven innings, but had to eat a no-decision when the bullpen gave up his 3-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Lester allowed only two hits and a run in seven innings, walking one and fanning seven. He said his cutter was the key pitch for him, enabling him to get mishits that led to easy outs. Lester retired 20 of the last 21 men he faced.

--RHP Jake Arrieta gets the mound assignment Thursday night when Chicago starts a four-game series in Philadelphia. Arrieta blanked Arizona for eight innings Saturday in a 2-0 win that served as a successful encore from his no-hitter of the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 30. Arrieta ate a 5-0 loss to the Phillies July 25 at Wrigley Field, allowing three runs in six innings but falling to Cole Hamels’ no-hitter.

--C Kyle Schwarber (right rib cage strain) was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing six starts, batting second and fanning four times before leaving for a defensive replacement in the bottom of the sixth. Schwarber pinch-hit in the eighth inning Tuesday night and bounced out to the pitcher, but manager Joe Maddon was satisfied with how Schwarber checked out following the game.

--1B Anthony Rizzo’s RBI double in the first marked the 10th straight game he’s reached base against the Cardinals and gave him an RBI in all three games of the series. Rizzo was held in check for the game’s remainder, but owns 88 RBI for the season and should fatten that total the next four games in Philadelphia against the Phillies’ mostly awful pitching staff.

--2B Tommy La Stella, getting a spot start Wednesday, contributed his second double and third RBI of the year in the first inning. It was the season’s first hit with men in scoring position and two outs for La Stella, who missed almost four months with a right oblique strain. The former Atlanta Brave has batted just 34 times in 14 games with the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good,” Lester said. “My cutter felt better today. I got some mishits with that, which helped. I got away with a couple of pitches because of what we established earlier. Obviously, with the lineup they have, you’re going to throw pitches. Every time, it seemed like I was in a 2-and-2 count.” -- Cubs LHP Jon Lester, after earning no decision in a loss to St. Louis on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Kyle Schwarber (right rib strain) did not play Sept. 2-7. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 8, and was back in the lineup Sept. 9.

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry