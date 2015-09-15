Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It was another frustrating day in Citizens Bank Park for Chicago Cubs pitcher Dan Haren on Sunday.

The veteran right-hander was again hit hard in the place, allowing four runs and seven hits in just three innings, and while he earned a no-decision this time he is 0-5 with a 6.57 ERA in seven career starts in the place.

“I was fighting it,” he said.

Haren gave up two runs in the first, on Ryan Howard’s sacrifice fly and Cameron Rupp’s RBI single, then surrendered a two-run homer to Howard in the third. Cubs manager Joe Maddon then pinch-hit for him in the fourth, at which point Chicago trailed 4-1.

The Cubs came back and tied it, only to lose 7-4.

“Usually in a game, something is working,” Haren said. “I was trying different pitches. It was one of those days. Everybody has them. Very frustrating. Not what I wanted to do.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-60

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Doubleheader: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 8-6, 3.59 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 16-8, 2.54 ERA); Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 9-10, 3.50 ERA) at Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 9-7, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel, who pitches against the Pirates on Tuesday, beat St. Louis the last time out, going six innings and allowing three runs on four hits while striking out six and walking four. He is 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 10 career appearances against Pittsburgh, nine of them starts.

--RHP Dan Haren lasted just three innings Sunday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on seven hits, but wound up with a no-decision. He has never won in seven career starts in Citizens Bank Park, going 0-5 with a 6.57 ERA. “I was fighting it,” he said. “Usually in a game, something is working. I was trying different pitches. It was one of those days. Everybody has them. Very frustrating. Not what I wanted to do.”

--RF Chris Coghlan went 4-for-5 with a home run and a career-high two triples Sunday against Philadelphia. He went 7-for-14 with five extra-base hits and four RBIs in the weekend series.

--3B Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single in four at-bats Sunday in the Cubs’ loss to Philadelphia, bringing his RBI total for the season to 92. Manager Joe Maddon has praised him for his ability to hit with men on base, though Bryant said earlier in the series that such things seem to be cyclical, as he struggled in such situations in the minors last season. Bryant hit safely in his seventh consecutive games.

--LHP Clayton Richard was “terrific” in the estimation of manager Joe Maddon on Sunday in Philadelphia, going four innings in relief and allowing one run on three hits. Richard was nonetheless tagged with the loss when he wild-pitched home the go-ahead run in the seventh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t hit the ball harder than we did today.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, whose club had eight hits but stranded nine Sunday in a 7-4 loss at Philadelphia.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Myrtle Beach on Sept. 11.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry