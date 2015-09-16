Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jason Hammel was not happy Tuesday after the right-hander failed to get past the fourth inning in his biggest start of the season.

Though Hammel got taken off the hook for the loss personally, the Chicago Cubs dropped a 5-4 decision to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

The Cubs, though, bounced back to win the second game, 2-1, as left-hander Jon Lester pitched a five-hitter.

The Cubs remained in second place in the National League wild card standings, four games behind the Pirates, following the split.

“It was pretty embarrassing, that first inning,” Hammel said. “I was really just battling myself. To give three runs in that inning was actually pretty good because it should have been worse.”

Hammel was tagged for four runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings with five walks and three strikeouts. He gave up three runs in the first inning as the Pirates went ahead 3-1 before the Cubs rallied with a three-run seventh to tie the score at 4-4 before Pittsburgh left fielder Starling Marte won it with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning off reliever Justin Grimm.

Hammel won his previous start Sept. 8 at St. Louis, holding the Cardinals to three runs in six innings.

However, he has not won consecutive starts since June 1 and 6. Hammel is 3-5 with a 4.63 ERA in 17 starts since then after opening the season by going 3-2 with a 2.98 ERA in nine starts.

“Starters set the tone and I haven’t done that in a while,” Hammel said. “What I‘m doing right now isn’t acceptable. I’ve got to get to work because we’re running out of time. I take a lot of pride in my work and obviously it’s not translating. The guys keep doing a good job of battling back but I can’t keep putting them in that situation.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who also managed Hammel with the Tampa Bay Rays, said command of his pitches is the key for the 33-year-old.

“When he knows where his fastball is going, he usually pitches well,” Maddon said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 19-6, 1.99 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-5, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester pitched his first complete game for the Cubs, tossing a five-hitter in a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night at Pittsburgh in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader. The Cubs signed Lester to a six-year, $155-million contract as a free agent in the offseason and he evened his record at 10-10. It was also the 12th complete game of his 10-year career.

--3B Javier Baez went 2-for-4 with a double in the second game. He is hitting .302 with one home run in 13 games since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

--3B/RF Kris Bryant’s seven-game hitting streak ended in the first game when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He started in right field in the second game and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two more strikeouts. Bryant’s 24 home runs are one short of the Cubs’ rookie record set by Hall of Famer Billy Williams in 1959.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (19-6, 1.99 ERA) starts Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. Arrieta leads the major leagues in wins and will try to become the Cubs’ first 20-game winner since Jon Lieber went 20-6 in 2001. Arrieta has won each of his last eight starts with a 0.46 ERA and is 13-1 in last 15 starts with a 1.00 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 innings He is 5-1 with a 2.05 ERA against the Pirates in seven career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is what he does. He likes pitching in big games in the latter part of the season. It’s not a surprise.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on LHP Jon Lester after a win vs. Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Myrtle Beach on Sept. 11.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry