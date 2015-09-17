Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Javier Baez fought his way back to the major leagues, and he is making a good second impression.

After failing to make the Chicago Cubs out of spring training, then missing time at Triple-A Iowa because of the death of his sister and a broken finger, Baez is making an impact since being recalled to the big leagues on Sept. 1.

Baez was in the lineup Wednesday night and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in the Cubs’ 3-2, 12-inning victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was Baez’s first start at shortstop since his call-up after he made five starts at third base and four at second base.

Through 14 games, the 22-year-old is hitting .298 with one home run.

Baez made his major league debut with the Cubs last season, playing both middle-infield spots and hitting just .169 with nine home runs in 52 games. He struck out 95 times in 229 plate appearances. He cut the strikeouts to 13 in 50 plate appearances during his current stint in the big leagues.

While Baez’s offensive numbers are good, Cubs manager Joe Maddon is particularly impressed by Baez’s defensive versatility -- so much that it could land the youngster a spot on the postseason roster if the Chicago makes it for the first time since 2008. The Cubs drew within three games of the Pirates for the first National League wild card and stayed 7 1/2 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants for the second wild card.

“Of course, you have to consider him, no doubt -- just for his glove if anything,” Maddon said. “He’s had good at-bats, but what he’s done defensively has been pretty spectacular. It’s a pitching-and-defense time of year.”

Baez may even see some time in the outfield with an eye toward possible duty in October.

“He could do it,” Maddon said. “There’s no doubt he could do it, but he’s so good on the infield. It’s rare to find somebody that fields the baseball as well as he does, so you’d really have to have somebody else equal (as an infielder) to move him off there and put him in the outfield.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 7-6, 4.08 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 9-7, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jorge Soler will be activated from the disabled list once Class A Myrtle Beach is finished with the Carolina League playoffs, which are scheduled to last no later than Friday. Soler is on a rehab assignment with Myrtle Beach and has been out since Aug. 24 due to a left oblique strain.

--RHP Jason Motte, on the disabled list since Aug. 24 due to a right shoulder sprain, is throwing off flat ground. However, there is no timetable for his return to the bullpen.

--SS Addison Russell got the night off Wednesday as the Cubs won 3-2 in 12 innings at Pittsburgh. The rookie played both games of Tuesday night’s day-night doubleheader split with the Pirates and is scheduled to be back in the lineup for Thursday afternoon’s finale of the four-game series.

--RHP Jake Arrieta turned in his 17th consecutive quality start -- six or more innings and three earned runs or fewer -- but was unable to become the first major league pitcher to reach 20 wins this season despite being staked to a 2-0 lead after six innings. Arrieta allowed a run to score in the seventh when he threw away Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte’s comebacker with two outs for an error. The Pirates tied it in the eighth on a double play. Arrieta wound up allowing two runs -- one earned -- and six hits in eight innings while striking out five and walking one. He was attempting to become the first Cubs pitcher to win 20 games since 2001 when Jon Lieber went 20-6. Arrieta also had his eight-start winning streak snapped, the longest by a Cubs’ pitcher since Milt Pappas won 11 in a row in 1972.

--3B Kris Bryant had a nice bounce-back Wednesday night in the Cubs’ 3-2 win at Pittsburgh in 12 innings. The rookie went 3-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI. On Tuesday, Bryant went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts as the Cubs split a doubleheader with the Pirates.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-6, 4.08 ERA) will start Thursday afternoon at Pittsburgh. Hendricks won his previous start Sept. 11 at Philadelphia, giving up three runs in 6 2/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA against the Pirates in three career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One of the things I’ve always used as a benchmark is an extra-inning win on the road. That’s not easy to do under these circumstances, in this place at this time of the year. I‘m really proud of our efforts.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Cubs’ 3-2, 12-inning win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Myrtle Beach on Sept. 11, and he will be activated once the Carolina League playoffs end in mid-September.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry