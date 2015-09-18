Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Cubs are headed back to Chicago for their last homestand of the season at Wrigley Field following their longest road trip of the season. And they are feeling pretty good.

The Cubs went 7-4 on their 11-game trip and ended it on a high note by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6 Thursday to take three games in the four-game series.

The Cubs not only got within two games of the Pirates for the first National League wild card but also clinched the season series -- winning 10 of 16 -- which means they would host the wild-card game if they finish tied with Pittsburgh at the end of the regular season.

“It seems like we’ve been gone for a month,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said with a smile. “I look forward to seeing our fans and feeling their energy. We’ve done pretty well at home this season, and I‘m sure there is going to be a lot of excitement.”

The Cubs are 43-28 at Wrigley Field this season.

The 10-game homestand starts Friday with the opener of a three-game series against the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

After three games against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs play the Pirates in a three-game set from Sept. 25-27, then have a makeup game Sept. 28 against the American League Central-leading Kansas City Royals.

“You always welcome the competition,” Maddon said. “Especially at this time of year, you want to play the best. I‘m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-61

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn 11-10, 3.77 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 9-9, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jorge Soler was activated from the 15-day disabled list a day earlier than expected, though he did not play in Thursday’s 9-6 loss at Pittsburgh. Soler had been out since Aug. 24 with a strained left oblique and was on a rehab assignment with Class A Myrtle Beach.

--RHP Trevor Cahill may start being used in more higher-leverage relief situations, manager Joe Maddon said. Since being called up Sept. 1 from Triple-A Iowa, Cahill has a 2.16 ERA in four relief appearances as he has allowed two runs in 8 1/3 innings.

--LHP Travis Wood pitched two perfect innings, striking out five, for the second save of his six-year career, both of which have come this season. RHP Bruce Rondon is normally the closer but was not available to pitch after working two scoreless innings to get the win on Wednesday night as the Cubs beat the Pirates 3-2 in 12 innings.

--RHP Dan Haren (9-9, 3.87 ERA) will start Friday against St. Louis. He is 2-2 with a 5.31 ERA in eight starts since being acquired July 31 from Miami in a trade. Haren is 5-3 with a 3.77 ERA against the Cardinals in nine career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was an important series. Real important.” -- Cubs OF Chris Coghlan, after a win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Myrtle Beach on Sept. 11. He was activated Sept. 17.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler