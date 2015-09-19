Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have been inching closer to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the race for to top National League wild card spot in the playoffs. The Cubs entered Friday two games behind the team for the first spot. The Pirates were to play the Dodgers late on Friday night.

But Chicago doesn’t want to settle for just a wild card berth. The Cubs were also seven games behind the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals entering Friday.

“We’re trying to surpass them,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after beating the Cardinals 8-3 on Friday. “First we’ve got to get Pittsburgh, then we have to go after them. I don’t want anybody just thinking, ‘Let’s just make the playoffs. Let’s just be a wild card team.’ I don’t want that thought at all. That’s the kind of thought that gets you in trouble. You just keep shooting for the top rung on the ladder.”

The Cubs have plenty of reason to want more. They haven’t reached the postseason since 2008.

After Friday’s win, Chicago wasds in the NL Central and 1.5 back of Pittsburgh for the top wild card spot, pending the Pirates game in Los Angeles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-61

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 16-5, 2.96 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 5-4, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Starlin Castro hit a two-run home run and a three-run home run Friday against the Cardinals for his third career multi-home run game and first since 2014. He also had an RBI single Friday. His six RBIs tied a career high set in his major league debut on May 7, 2010, against Cincinnati.

--3B/LF Kris Bryant was out of the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for a day of rest. Bryant said he’s feeling good. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the sixth and struck out in the seventh.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch twice Friday against the Cardinals. He has been hit a career-high 29 times this season to lead the majors. That total is the highest in the majors since Pittsburgh’s Craig Wilson was hit 30 times in 2004. Rizzo was hit 15 times last season.

--RHP Neil Ramirez made his first appearance since July 25 in the ninth inning Friday against the Cardinals. He allowed a hit and struck out two in the inning. He missed time due to shoulder issues this season.

--RHP Dan Haren allowed three runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings Friday against St. Louis. As a Cub, Haren has a 0.79 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals but a 6.42 ERA in seven starts against other teams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel bad. I hope he’s OK.” -- Cubs RHP Dan Haren after plunking Cardinals pinch hitter Matt Holliday on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler