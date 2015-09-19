Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have been inching closer to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the race for to top National League wild card spot in the playoffs. The Cubs entered Friday two games behind the team for the first spot. The Pirates were to play the Dodgers late on Friday night.
But Chicago doesn’t want to settle for just a wild card berth. The Cubs were also seven games behind the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals entering Friday.
“We’re trying to surpass them,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after beating the Cardinals 8-3 on Friday. “First we’ve got to get Pittsburgh, then we have to go after them. I don’t want anybody just thinking, ‘Let’s just make the playoffs. Let’s just be a wild card team.’ I don’t want that thought at all. That’s the kind of thought that gets you in trouble. You just keep shooting for the top rung on the ladder.”
The Cubs have plenty of reason to want more. They haven’t reached the postseason since 2008.
After Friday’s win, Chicago wasds in the NL Central and 1.5 back of Pittsburgh for the top wild card spot, pending the Pirates game in Los Angeles.
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won four
NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 16-5, 2.96 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 5-4, 4.11 ERA)
--2B Starlin Castro hit a two-run home run and a three-run home run Friday against the Cardinals for his third career multi-home run game and first since 2014. He also had an RBI single Friday. His six RBIs tied a career high set in his major league debut on May 7, 2010, against Cincinnati.
--3B/LF Kris Bryant was out of the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for a day of rest. Bryant said he’s feeling good. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the sixth and struck out in the seventh.
--1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch twice Friday against the Cardinals. He has been hit a career-high 29 times this season to lead the majors. That total is the highest in the majors since Pittsburgh’s Craig Wilson was hit 30 times in 2004. Rizzo was hit 15 times last season.
--RHP Neil Ramirez made his first appearance since July 25 in the ninth inning Friday against the Cardinals. He allowed a hit and struck out two in the inning. He missed time due to shoulder issues this season.
--RHP Dan Haren allowed three runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings Friday against St. Louis. As a Cub, Haren has a 0.79 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals but a 6.42 ERA in seven starts against other teams.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel bad. I hope he’s OK.” -- Cubs RHP Dan Haren after plunking Cardinals pinch hitter Matt Holliday on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.
--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.
LHP Jon Lester
RHP Jake Arrieta
RHP Jason Hammel
RHP Kyle Hendricks
RHP Dan Haren
RHP Hector Rondon (closer)
RHP Pedro Strop
RHP Fernando Rodney
RHP Justin Grimm
LHP Travis Wood
LHP Clayton Richard
LHP Tsuyoshi Wada
RHP Tommy Hunter
RHP Trevor Cahill
LHP Zac Rosscup
RHP Carl Edwards
RHP Neil Ramirez
RHP Yoervis Medina
Miguel Montero
David Ross
1B Anthony Rizzo
2B Tommy La Stella
SS Addison Russell
3B Kris Bryant
INF Starlin Castro
INF Jonathan Herrera
INF Javier Baez
LF Kyle Schwarber
CF Dexter Fowler
RF Chris Coghlan
OF Austin Jackson
OF Chris Denorfia
OF Matt Szczur
OF Quintin Berry
OF Jorge Soler