Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Even though the Cubs were unable to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Chicago manager Joe Maddon doesn’t expect a letdown from his young team going forward.

The Cubs begin a three-game home series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Chicago trails the Pittsburgh Pirates by two game for the first National League wild card, and the Cubs are six games behind the NL Central-leading Cardinals following a 4-3 loss Sunday.

“Everybody knows what’s at stake,” Maddon said. “I anticipate the same kind of baseball. But like I’ve said, I like playing teams in the hunt this time of year.”

The Cubs play well at home. They have won 19 of their last 24 games at Wrigley Field.

“At this time of the year, with a bunch of youngsters that have never gone through this before, if you’re a Cub fan, you have to be pretty proud of your guys,” Maddon said.

Following the Brewers’ visit, the Pirates come to Wrigley Field for three games next weekend, and the Kansas City Royals return for a makeup game Sept. 28. The Cubs then conclude on the road with three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds and the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-9, 4.41 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 8-6, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Tommy La Stella is 8-for-18 with seven RBIs in his last nine games. He started at second base Sunday in place of Starlin Castro, and he went 1-for-3 with a walk.

--LHP Jon Lester allowed two home runs against the Cardinals on Sunday. He didn’t allow a home run in his five previous starts. Lester has given up 16 home runs this season. He wound up allowing four runs in six innings and taking the loss. Lester also got his third career hit. All have been against St. Louis.

--1B Anthony Rizzo is tied with 3B Kris Bryant for the team lead with 95 RBIs. Rizzo has driven in a run in five of his past six games. He has had at least two RBIs in 25 games this year.

--RHP Neil Ramirez struck out two in an inning Sunday against the Cardinals. He has struck out four in two scoreless innings since his return from the disabled list after recovering from left abdominal soreness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They just ambushed (LHP Jon Lester) early. After that, I thought he had really good stuff. The homer-homer, just give them credit. They came out, and they were ready to go.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Cubs’ 4-3 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler