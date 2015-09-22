Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Cubs’ kids have had an outsized impact as the club closes in on the National League playoffs.

But there’s even more waiting in the wings and destined to contribute to the parent club in future seasons.

Take Willson Contreras and Ryan Williams for example.

The Cubs named Contreras, a catcher, as minor league player of the year on Monday. Williams, a right-handed pitcher, is the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year.

They’ll get a taste of Wrigley Field next Monday when they’re honored prior to the home season finale against Kansas City.

Contreras, 23, led the Southern League with a .333 average while collecting 71 runs, 34 doubles, eight home runs and 75 RBIs. He also had a .987 fielding percentage.

He signed with the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in December 2009. He’s hit .275 with 81 doubles, 30 homers and 239 RBIs in 462 minor league games.

Williams, also 23, is a 10th-round pick out of East Carolina in the 2014 draft. He went 14-3 with a 2.13 ERA in 26 games, including 24 starts between Class A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee.

He was named Cubs minor league pitcher of May after going 4-1 with a 1.17 era in Class A. After being promoted to Double-A on June 3, he went 10-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) with the Smokies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, 0-7, 6.43 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 19-6, 1.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (9-6) earned the win after allowing four runs -- including two in the first -- while walking one and striking out six. “A lot of good things happened tonight,” said Hammel. “I made some pitches when I needed, found the slider. ... It doesn’t matter how many times I give up runs in the first inning, they battled back and they continue to do that.”

--2B Starlin Castro was 2-for-2 and put the Cubs on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the second inning. He’s now batting .419 with 17 RBIs in his last 25 games since Aug. 23. He’s also driving in 14 runs while going 15-for-31 (.484) against NL Central foes.

--PH Jorge Soler came off the bench in the seventh inning to hit his first career pinch-hit homer -- a three-run blast that gave the Cubs a 9-4 lead. It was also his first career shot off a left-hander (Cesar Jimenez). The Cubs have four pinch-hit homers this season.

--1B Anthony Rizzo entered the week with 30 home runs. With 32 last year, he is just the second left-handed Cubs player with multiple 30-home run seasons. Billy Williams had five 30-plus seasons between 1964-72. Rizzo has also been hit by a pitch 29 times. The only big league player who has 30-plus homers and was hit-by 30 pitches in a season with Boston’s Don Baylor in 1896 (31 homers, 35 hit by pitches). He reached base five times on Monday, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

--3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and has hit safely in five straight games against Milwaukee. He owns a .347 average in 19 September games and has 11 games this season with three or more hits. The Cubs are 10-1 when Bryant has three or more hits.

--INF Tommy LaStella is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with four doubles and seven RBIs in his last nine games. He’s also gone 31 straight plate appearances without a strikeout, the longest active streak in the National League and tied for third longest in the majors.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (19-6, 1.96 ERA) gets another shot at his 20th victory after a no-decision outing on Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh. Arrieta would be the first Cubs 20-game winner since Jon Lieber went 20-6 in 2001. Arrieta has gone at least eight innings in four straight starts, the longest streak by a Cubs pitcher since Rick Sutcliffe had five in 1988.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”“=We’re battle-tested right now. And I think the atmosphere has shifted a lot here in the second half with the fans being engaged. We feed off of that, especially right now. We can really tell the difference.” -- 1B Anthony Rizzo, after the win over the Brewers Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler