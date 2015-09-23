Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It took a second try, but Jake Arrieta finally has his 20.

The Chicago Cubs’ ace right-hander became the major leagues’ first 20-game winner Tuesday with a dominating 4-0 complete game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

He scattered three hits, struck out 11 and walked one in a 123-pitch effort.

Arrieta had a no-decision Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh in his first bid for 20.

”Today I didn’t feel sharp, I felt off,“ he said following the game Tuesday. ”Those days where you have a handful of starts where it’s a tossup, you’re not sure the way it’s going to go. But you mindset plays a big deal in what the outcome looks like.

“You try to be mentally tough and grind it out.”

The Brewers couldn’t detect anything wrong.

”He’s as tough as there is right now,“ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”Some at-bats you’re not getting anything out over the plate to hit. You may get one pitch a night to hit. He’s got really good stuff, and he’s on a roll.

“He’s certainly in the zone right now.”

Tuesday’s start was Arrieta’s 65th as a Cub. He has appeared in 133 games (127 starts) in six major league seasons with Baltimore (2010-13) and Chicago (2013-15).

Arrieta was acquired from the Orioles in July 2013 along with right-handed reliever Pedro Strop in exchange for pitcher Scott Feldman and catcher Steve Clevenger.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 1-2, 6.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 7-6, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (20-6) became the major leagues’ first 20-game winner as he scattered three hits, struck out 11 and walked one in a 123-pitch complete-game shutout of the Brewers. Arrieta, 29, is the Cubs’ first 20-game winner since Jon Lieber went 20-6 in 2001 and the 27th Cub since 1900 to reach the milestone in a season. It was his fifth consecutive outing of eight or more innings, his fourth complete game of the season and third shutout. One was a no-hitter at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 30.

--3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 and set a Cubs rookie record with his 26th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the third inning. Bryant’s two-run blast on a first pitch from Brewers RHP Tyler Cravy broke Billy Williams’ 1961 team rookie mark. Bryant’s 26 homers are the most among big league rookies.

--LF Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs and an RBI as he snapped a 0-for-12 skid with an run-scoring double in the fifth. It was his first two-base hit at Wrigley Field since Aug. 7 against the Giants.

--2B Starlin Castro went 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to five games (9-for-13, .692) with a second-inning single. He is batting .416 with 17 RBIs in his past 26 games since Aug. 23. Castro is hitting .471 (16-for-34) in his past 11 games against NL Central foes.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-6, 4.22 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season and 14th at home when he faces the Brewers on Wednesday. In his last start, Thursday at Pittsburgh, he gave up four runs on four hits over three-plus innings in the Cubs’ 9-6, come-from-behind triumph. He is 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers. However, he has not started against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field since Sept. 3, 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s special, the crowd here appreciates it. They were into it from the first pitch, and that’s what makes playing this game so much fun, it’s playing in front of your home crowd in a city like Chicago.” -- RHP Jake Arrieta, who threw a three-hitter Tuesday, beating the Brewers 4-0 for his 20th win of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler