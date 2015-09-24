Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- On any other night, Kris Bryant would have dominated the headlines.

But it’s hard to outshine a 20-game winner as Jake Arrieta hit the milestone in a 4-0 complete game triumph on Tuesday.

Bryant helped him get there with a two-run homer and a 2-for-4 performance with three RBIs.

He even kidded Arrieta about stealing the show after Tuesday’s game.

“I was joking around with (Arrieta) after the game and I told him he always has to outdo me,” Bryant said.

Bryant’s home run was his 26th of the season, breaking a 54-year record for homers by a rookie set in 1961 by Billy Williams, who also happened to be on hand on Tuesday to witness the feat.

He leads NL rookies in RBIs and is in a friendly chase with teammate Anthony Rizzo for top home run and RBI producers. Rizzo had 30 homers though Tuesday to Bryant’s 26. But Bryant has an edge in RBI’s with 98 to Rizzo’s 95.

The 98 RBIs far exceed the Cubs previous all-time rookie record of 86, also held by Williams (in 1961) and Geovany Soto (2008).

He could become the first NL rookie with 100 RBIs since the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman had 110 in 2006.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Friday -- Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 17-8, 2.64 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 10-11, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-7) retired 14 straight Milwaukee batters through 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one ball to the outfield, before the Brewers hit him for a single run in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Still, it was an overall solid outing for the Cubs right-hander. “I thought he was really good,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He threw the ball really well, good life on the fastball, changeup was outstanding.”

--RF Jorge Soler went 2-for-3 with a home run. He homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Soler has clubbed three homers in his last five games since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 17. He also hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

--2B Javier Baez went 1-for-3 and is batting .295 (18-for-61) in September games this season after batting .149 (15-for-101) in 25 September games in 2014.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (20-6) goes for another win in Sunday’s series finale and could pitch one more time this season on Oct. 1 at Cincinnati as he lines up as the Cubs starter in a NL wild card game on Oct. 7. Arrieta beat the Brewers in a 4-0 complete game shutout on Tuesday for his 20th victory.

--LHP Jon Lester (10-11, 3.46 ERA) makes his 31st start of the season and 20th at home. Lester will be the first Cubs pitcher since Ryan Dempster in 2008 to make 20 Wrigley Field starts. On Sept. 20 in St. Louis he allowed four runs over six innings in a 4-3 Cubs loss. He allowed just one run over his final 5.0 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was really good. He threw the ball really well, good life on the fastball, changeup was outstanding.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Kyle Hendricks after a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler