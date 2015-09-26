Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It wasn’t the outcome an overflow Wrigley Field crowd has hoped for, but Friday’s 3-2 Pittsburgh Pirates victory over the Chicago Cubs was highly entertaining.

What the 40,432 fans witness was a low-scoring, intense pitchers’ duel between Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole and Cubs left-hander Jon Lester.

Both worked seven innings.

”It was a great game today, loved every second of it,“ said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who often offers a fan’s perspective in his post-game talks. ”Of course you prefer winning it but as far as baseball goes, this time off year that’s pretty fun to watch.

“I thought both pitchers were outstanding and both teams played very well. As a baseball fan you were totally entertained.”

Fans had hoped to witness a Cubs playoff clincher. Chicago needed a win to get it, but a Giants loss on Friday night would also secure a first post-season trip since 2008.

Cubs fans were also rewarded with a last-ditch rally against Pirates’ closer Mark Melancon.

Second baseman Starlin Castro tripled in Chris Denorfia to cut the Pittsburgh lead to 3-2, but Castro was stranded at third as Melancon clamped down and struck out the final two Cubs batters.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 11-7, 3.41 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 9-6, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (10-12) posted a 1.57 ERA in three starts this season against the Pirates and has a 2.65 ERA in five starts this month. He struck out six batters, giving him 198 on the season and passing Hippo Vaughn’s 195 strikeouts in 1917 and the second-most in franchise history by a left-handed pitcher. Friday was his 15th outing this season allowing two or fewer runs through at least seven innings.

--3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 and scored a run Friday. It was his 33rd multi-hit game. Bryant has now scored seven runs in his last nine games. He struck out in the sixth inning after hitting a 3-0 count, the first time this year.

--2B Starlin Castro was 1-for-2 with a triple and RBI on Friday. His ninth inning three-base hit scored Chris Denorfia to cut the Pirates lead to 3-2. Castro’s triple was his second of the season. He’s batting .413 (33-for-80) in his last 28 games.

--PH Chris Denorfia was 1-for-1 with a double while pinch hitting in the ninth on Friday. He improved to 10-for-31 (.323) with five extra-base hits this season. Denorfia is batting .271 in 95 games.

--RHP Jason Hammel (9-6, 3.79 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season and 16th at home on Saturday. He posted a 5.77 ERA in his last 11 starts after a 2.82 ERA in his first 18. On Sept. 21 against Milwaukee, he collected the win after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings in a 9-5 Cubs win. Hammel is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three starts against the Brewers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought both pitchers were outstanding and both teams played very well. As a baseball fan you were today entertained.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler