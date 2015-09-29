Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Kris Bryant hasn’t played first base since his days playing in the Cape Cod League in 2011.

Yet there he was taking grounders at first prior to Monday’s makeup interleague game with the Kansas City Royals.

Bryant, who usually plays third base, was penciled in the lineup at first base as regular Anthony Rizzo earned a break heading into the season’s final seven games.

“We wanted to give Riz a rest and if KB does that comfortably, why not,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon prior to Monday’s game. “We’re pretty covered at third base so why not give that a look see. He was all for it, he did not blanch. He was very eager to do it.”

Bryant played six innings at first before moving to center field and later finished the game at third. Chris Coghlan moved from left to finish the game at first.

Rizzo had played 154 of the Cubs 155 games through Sunday with Mike Baxter getting one start at first the whole season.

Tommy La Stella started for Bryant at third, playing his third game of the season there.

Monday’s game made up a May 30 rainout and was the Cubs’ home season finale. They’ll hit the road for the final six games, three apiece in Cincinnati and Milwaukee.

The Royals stay in Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-65

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 9-9, 3.83 ERA) at Reds (RHP Josh Smith, 0-2, 7.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks had no decision -- a franchise-record 17th of the season and most in Major League Baseball this season -- despite a six-inning shutout effort. He’s had five outings this season of at least six scoreless innings, the second most on the Cubs. Hendricks’ nine strikeouts tied a career high. He finished the home season with a 3.38 ERA in 15 Wrigley Field starts and has a 4.77 ERA in 16 road games.

--PH Chris Denorfia displayed a flair for the dramatic on Monday, delivering a 1-0 victory with a first pitch home run to the left-field bleachers to lead off the 11th inning. It was the fourth game won with a homer this season and was the most walk-off victories since the Cubs had 13 in 1932. “I’ve had the opportunity to do that only one other time in my career,” said Denorfia, who clubbed his fourth career pinch hit homer. “I feel like a little kid again. I‘m 35 years old and running around the bases just knowing what just happened and what’s waiting for you at home plate is really something special.”

--1B Anthony Rizzo sat out for only his second game this season on Monday as Kris Bryant moved over from third base to handle the opposite side of the infield. Rizzo played in 154 of the Cubs 155 games through Sunday. Mike Baxter started on Rizzo’s only other off day.

--RHP Jake Arrieta, who picked up his major league-leading 21st victory of the season on Sunday, has recorded 19 straight quality starts, is 15.1 with a 0.89 ERA with just 27 walks and 140 strikes in this 19 starts. With seven shutout innings on Sunday, he ran his Wrigley Field scoreless streak to 40 2/3 innings. Arrieta is 10-0 with a 0.44 ERA in August and September, only the second pitcher in major league history with 10 wins and an ERA below 1.0 in the same span.

--RHP Dan Haren (9-9, 3.83 ERA) makes his 10th start with the Cubs, going 2-2 with a 5.00 ERA in his first nine outings. In his last outing on Sept. 18 against St. Louis, he allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking one. He’s made 12 career appearances (11 starts) against the Reds, going 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve had the opportunity to do that only one other time in my career. I feel like a little kid again. I‘m 35 years old and running around the bases just knowing what just happened and what’s waiting for you at home plate is really something special.” -- PH Chris Denorfia, who clubbed his fourth career pinch-hit homer Monday, a solo homer in the 11th inning to give the Cubs a 1-0 win over the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler