Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- When it comes to the National League wild card game, it’s not all about location, location, location for Joe Maddon.

The Chicago Cubs manager says he likes his club’s chances against the Pittsburgh Pirates whether the game’s played on the North Shore in Pittsburgh or on the corner of Clark and Addison Streets in Chicago.

“I don’t think it matters to us where we play,” Maddon said. “The big reason why you’d want to play it at home is because of our fans. That’s it. Beyond that, to win the game, I don’t think it matters where we play. We have potential to win it in either spot.”

This season’s series between the clubs backs up Maddon’s notion with the Cubs owning a 5-4 record at Wrigley Field and a 6-4 mark at PNC Park.

While ticket requests and other distractions would be more numerous at home, there’s also the simple fact that the home team gets the final at-bat.

“Winning extra-inning games on the road is very difficult,” Maddon said.

Clinching a playoff berth with several days remaining in the season affords Maddon and his staff time to consider more critical decisions like how many pitchers to carry on the postseason roster and who his No. 2 pitcher would be in the wild card game if a change was needed early.

Most likely right-handed veteran Jon Lester.

“He could be,” said Maddon. “A guy like Jon would be really important if something happened early, knock on wood.”

Maddon said 16 position players and nine pitchers or 15 and 10 would be the most likely postseason roster breakdowns.

“I‘m happy that we’re in the playoffs, right now,” he said. “We have the luxury to think about a lot of stuff.”

But, home field advantage in the wild card game isn’t among Maddon’s chief considerations, mostly due to the fact that the Cubs trail the Bucs by three games in that endeavor following Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Cincinnati with five games to play, although they do own the tiebreaker.

But, Maddon has some historical perspective on his side, too.

His 2010 Tampa Bay Rays lost three games to two to the Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series in which the road team won each game.

The following season, the Rays won the ALDS opener in Texas, but the Rangers won the final two contests at Tropicana Field to take the series.

“I thought a couple years ago that home field advantage really mattered,” said Maddon. “I was proven that was not true.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-65

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jon Lester, 10-12, 3.43 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 9-12, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a Josh Smith pitch in the first inning Tuesday giving him 30 hit by pitches and 30 homers this season, the second player in major league history to achieve those totals. The only player to do so was Don Baylor in 1986.

--RHP Jon Lester has been discussed as potentially the next-in-line pitcher behind Jake Arietta for the National League wild card game. Best-case scenario is for Arietta to pitch deep against the Pirates, but if a change was needed early, manager Joe Maddon said the veteran Lester would be a candidate along with long relievers Travis Wood and Trevor Cahill. Lester is 10-12 with a 3.43 ERA in 31 starts. He also has extensive postseason experience.

--RHP Dan Haren might have earned himself consideration for a postseason start after pitching 7 1/3 shutout innings on Tuesday night. “That’s the best he’s thrown the ball for us,” said manager Joe Maddon. “He had great carry on the ball. You could see by the swings that there was something different from him tonight.” The right-hander had five 1-2-3 innings and allowed just three hits. He did not walk a batter, and he fanned six. Haren (10-9) retired 12 straight in one stretch. Also a factor in Haren’s outing on Tuesday was the fact that he hadn’t pitched since September 18, throwing three side sessions since. “I felt fresh coming in,” Haren said. “The last few times I’ve felt a lot better. Kept us in the ballgame and had pretty good stuff.” It was Haren’s longest outing since May 18 and his fewest hits allowed since June 14.

--RHP Carl Edwards Jr. allowed an unearned run in one inning of work Tuesday night with a walk and a strikeout. But his outing will best be remembered for his at-bat against Reds fireballing closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth. Manager Joe Maddon sent him to the plate for his first career at-bat against Chapman who routinely exceeds 100 mph on his fastball. Edwards worked the count to 3-2 before striking out on a 95 mph fastball. “I wanted to see him face more hitters,” said Maddon. “I told him not to swing (against Chapman). He followed orders pretty well.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the best he’s thrown the ball for us. He had great carry on the ball. You could see by the swings that there was something different from him tonight.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Dan Haren after a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler