Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- When Jon Lester was signed by the Chicago Cubs in December, manager Joe Maddon said he’d won the “baseball lottery”.

But it took some time before Maddon and the Cubs could cash in the winnings.

It’s been an up-and-down debut season on the North Side for Lester since he went 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in his first four starts as a Cub.

“Coming out of camp, he had that little bit of a problem we had to deal with early on,” said Maddon. “Once he caught up, he’s been pretty much nails the whole way. Everybody has a couple of bad starts. He’s not done getting better.”

Lester’s six-year, $155 million deal in December was Theo Epstein’s first major free-agent investment in his young club, which largely was built via the draft and a few astute trades.

But, Lester appears to be hitting his stride just in time for the postseason.

In his last 16 starts entering Wednesday night’s outing against the Reds at Great American Ball Park, Lester had gone 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA in his previous 16 starts including a complete game on September 15 in Pittsburgh.

“He’s probably peaking at the right time,” Maddon said.

On Wednesday, Lester overcame a rocky first inning then retired the final 20 batters he faced in a 10-3 win at Cincinnati. Lester allowed only a run on three hits with no walks and nine Ks.

“It was a good one to end on,” Lester said. “But we’re not finished. We’ve got a few more to go.”

Lester is a valuable No. 2 behind Jake Arrieta, providing a formidable one-two punch if needed for the National League wild-card game against the Pirates and throughout the postseason if the Cubs can extend things.

“I told (Cubs president Theo Epstein) in a meeting we had when the whole (contract) thing got going that I‘m not here to grind through 2015,” Lester said. “I wanted to make sure we’re contenders. I didn’t want to finish last and go through that again.”

And, the investment the Cubs made in him extends well beyond this season.

“One thing I always take stock in is repetition of delivery,” Maddon said. “He really repeats his delivery well. I watch him work out. I always praise Jake (Arrieta) but he’s a workout freak too. The way he takes care of himself. He delivers the baseball easy, fluid motion without a lot of grinding. Because of those things I think he can stay healthy.”

Lester made history on Wednesday night as well with his 203rd strikeout of the season, a single-season club record for a left-hander. Ken Holtzman had 202 Ks in 1970.

“He’s not done getting better,” Maddon said of Lester.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-65

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 9-7, 3.86 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 1-4, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Kyle Schwarber started in the leadoff spot Wednesday night for the second time during his rookie season and went 1-for-4. “I think he’s very capable,” said manager Joe Maddon. “He works a good at-bat. He’s got power, he can run the bases well, he’s got power from the other side. It’s no big deal for him.” Schwarber’s hitting .247 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs in his first 65 big-league games. “He’s getting pitched at very hard because of the way he came up,” said Maddon. “He’s adjusting back to it.”

--CF Austin Jackson was among several Cubs bench players who got an opportunity to play Wednesday night in a 10-3 victory at Cincinnati. Jackson was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a career-high five RBIs. “I feel comfortable with those guys out there,” said manager Joe Maddon.

--LHP Jon Lester made history on Wednesday night when he set a franchise record for strikeouts in a season by a left-hander. But he was more satisfied that he accomplished his No. 1 objective heading into the season: 200 innings. “That’s a big one for me,” he said. “That’s the long days in the winter where you don’t want to get up and work out and you think about making those 32 or 33 starts.” Lester retired the final 20 batters he faced while allowing a run on three hits over eight innings, giving him 205 innings for the season. “That’s something I always take pride in,” he said.

--2B Starlin Castro is making a bid to earn the nod at second base in the postseason after going 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. “He is playing with such tremendous focus right now,” said manager Joe Maddon. “He’s playing a complete game of baseball.” It was Castro’s first four-hit game since July 21, 2013 at Colorado.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The talent’s here. Maybe we surprised ourselves a little bit. It’s been a matter of teaching these young guys how to do it each and every day.” -- LHP Jon Lester.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler