Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon plans to meet with his coaching staff Monday to finalize the roster for Wednesday night’s National League wild card game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Starlin Castro is playing himself into consideration to start at second base in that game.

“He is playing with such tremendous focus right now,” said Maddon. “Right now he’s playing at the top of his game.”

Castro went matched his career-high with four hits in Wednesday night’s 10-3 victory at Cincinnati, including his 11th homer and a fine lunging stop at second base in the fifth inning.

“He’s playing a complete game of baseball right now,” Maddon said. “It’s not all about hitting. Everything he’s done.”

Castro lost his starting shortstop role in early August. Maddon lauded Castro’s response to the change saying he’s been a good teammate and improved considerably on the defensive end at second base.

“I never put my head down,” Castro said. “I feel great. Just continue to try to help the team. It’s going to be exciting to be in the playoffs.”

Since the All-Star break, Castro leads the team with a .309 batting average. Following a 19-game stretch in which he hit .101, Castro batted .357 in the subsequent 52 games.

Castro went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Thursday’s 5-3 win at Cincinnati.

“He plays in a very non-uptight manner,” Maddon said. “I love that. He’s tension free. Right now he’s in the present tense, man. He’s in tune with every pitch. If he carries this through the rest of his career, it’s going to be a very good one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-65

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 21-6, 1.92 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Ariel Pena, 2-0, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Austin Jackson belted his first homer in a Cubs uniform on Thursday afternoon, a three-run shot off Reds left-hander John Lamb. Jackson’s ninth home run this season was his first since August 30, at which time he was a member of the Seattle Mariners. The blast also gave Jackson eight RBIs in the past two games. Not bad for a guy who could be left off the postseason roster. “As you can tell, this is a real loose group of guys,” Jackson said. “When you’re in the role I‘m in, you want to do everything you can to contribute.”

--RHP Jason Hammel who hadn’t earned a decision against the Cincinnati Reds in three previous starts finally beat them, allowing just five hits with no walks and five Ks in five innings on Thursday afternoon. “I thought he had really good command,” said manager Joe Maddon. “His fastball location was better. It was going where he wanted it to go. His slider played off of it.” The Reds were one of six teams Hammel had yet to beat.

--CF Dexter Fowler scored two runs in Thursday’s game, giving him 102 on the season. He trails Brian McRae for most runs scored by a Cubs leadoff hitter. McRae plated 111 runs in 1996. Fowler’s the first Cubs player to scored 100 runs since Mark DeRosa scored 103 in 2008.

--3B Javier Baez hit his sixth double of the season in the second inning. Baez has hit doubles in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 19 appearances since being recalled on Sept. 1. His hitting streak now is three-games, one shy of tying his season high.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As you can tell, this is a real loose group of guys. When you’re in the role I‘m in, you want to do everything you can to contribute.” -- Cubs RF Austin Jackson, after a win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler