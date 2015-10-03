Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon knows his starting pitcher for the national League wild card game next Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The rest of his lineup and roster, though, is a work in progress.

Maddon moved some of his players around to unfamiliar spots Friday in Milwaukee, as he looked for ways to maximize his lineup’s versatility heading into the postseason.

Kris Bryant was in left field, Kyle Schwarber was in right and Tommy La Stella got the start at third, as Maddon looked for ways to maximize the versatility of his roster.

“All of these guys have been all over the map,” Maddon said. “We are trying to make sure we keep everybody playing and everybody rested and also sharp at the same time. To this point, it has worked out really well.”

Bryant and Schwarber are both rookies while La Stella is in his second major league season. All three, though, are playing under the September spotlight for the first time, but all three have risen to the challenge, Maddon said.

“You are seeing us play well with guys all over the place,” Maddon said. “It’s going to come down to you have to choose what’s more important that day, offense or defense.”

As for his starting pitcher, Maddon was asked if he considered skipping right-hander Jake Arietta’s final start of the season to rest him for the postseason but the manager said he never gave the notion serious though.

“He’s a routine freak,” Maddon said. “And we’re still vying for home field position.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-65

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 7-7, 4.09 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Tyler Wagner, 0-1, 11.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Kyle Schwarber remained in manager Joe Maddon’s lineup Friday, playing making his first career start in right field while batting second in a 6-1 victory at Milwaukee. Schwarber has started in left and behind the plate since coming to the majors for the first time back in June. Maddon said he wanted to see how Schwarber would fare at the position, as the team starts preparing its postseason roster.

--RHP Jake Arreita wrapped up the regular season on a high note, tossing six shutout innings in a 6-1 victory at Milwaukee. Arrieta needed just 72 pitches to get through his outing and allowed just two hits while striking out seven. He finishes the season 22-6 and closed it out on an 11-0 run with a 0.75 ERA in the second half. His next start will come Wednesday against the Pirates in the National League Wild Card playoff.

--1B Anthony Rizzo hit his 31st home run of the season and added a two-run single to finish the day with three BIS. Rizzo has collected extra-base hits in three consecutive games and has hit 20 home runs on the road this season.

--SS Starlin Castro had two hits Friday and now has at lat one hit in four of his last five games, including four doubles during that stretch. He’s finishing the season strong, posting a .205 average since the All Star break and his batting at a .396 clip over his last 34 games. Castro needs nine more hits to reach 1,000 for his career.

--RHP Jason Motte (strained right shoulder) threw a bullpen session for the second time this week and could see action if the Cubs manage to advance past the first round of the playoffs. Motte has been sidelined since Aug. 24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If that didn’t clinch his (Cy Young) award, I don’t know what would. That had to be the clincher; another quality start and a dominating performance.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Jake Arreita after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Oct. 3 and could see action if the Cubs manage to advance past the first round of the playoffs.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Carl Edwards

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Starlin Castro

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur

OF Quintin Berry

OF Jorge Soler