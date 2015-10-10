Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH
ST. LOUIS -- Most managers value experience in the postseason when selecting a rotation and lineup.
Chicago Cubs skipper Joe Maddon is not most managers, so instead of making the safe pick and employing veteran Jason Hammel in Game 2 on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, Maddon is going with young right-hander Kyle Hendricks.
Entering the game with 12 scoreless innings in the regular season’s final week, Hendricks is just 0-1 with a 3.97 career ERA against St. Louis, although he’s really pitched better than those numbers indicate.
The loss was a 1-0 decision to Adam Wainwright last July at Wrigley Field, and Hendricks authored strong outings in a pair of no-decisions last year, games that Chicago won. Not overpowering by any means, Hendricks compensates with outstanding placement and a good mix of pitches.
“I’ve been preparing myself for any possibilities, so I wasn’t caught off-guard, but I was definitely excited,” Hendricks said of drawing the start. “Hopefully, I can just give my team a chance to win tomorrow.”
Down 1-0 in the series, the Cubs need that chance from Hendricks. If his four prior starts against the Cardinals mean anything, they will have that opportunity for a series split.
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES
RECORD: 97-65, third place in National League Central; beat Pittsburgh Pirates in NL wild-card game
NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cardinals 1, Cubs 0
NEXT: NLDS, Game 2, Saturday -- Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 8-7, 3.95 ERA ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 10-6, 2.43 ERA)
--LHP Jon Lester pitched well enough to win most nights, but his teammates couldn’t crack the code against John Lackey and turned him into a loser. Lester gave up just five hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings, walking one and fanning nine. But Lester yielded a solo homer to pinch-hitter Tommy Pham and a free pass to Matt Carpenter, who scored when Pedro Strop fed a gopher ball to Stephen Piscotty, and that was that.
--RHP Kyle Hendricks gets the call in Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday. He threw six shutout innings in each of his last two starts, allowing just one hit on Oct. 3 in Milwaukee while fanning eight and walking none in a 1-0 win. Hendricks has pitched decently in four career starts against St. Louis, going 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA over 22 2/3 innings, and was no-decisioned in his one outing against it back in May.
--SS Addison Russell managed the team’s first hit with a leadoff single in the sixth and then stole second for his first postseason steal. Russell was one of the few Cubs who had good at-bats against John Lackey, getting denied in the third as Jason Heyward robbed him of a leadoff hit with a sliding catch in left-center. Russell has hits in his first two postseason games.
--RHP Pedro Strop might be happy if he never sees Cardinals hitting again. Strop gave up a two-run homer to Scott Piscotty in the eighth, extending an ignominious streak of futility against St. Louis. In 2 1/3 innings at Busch Stadium this year, Strop has been torched for eight earned runs. He also gave up a game-losing two-run homer to Jhonny Peralta at Wrigley Field in July.
--1B Anthony Rizzo has struggled against John Lackey in his career and Friday night was no exception, as he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a double play ball. That makes Rizzo 1-for-15 against Lackey. But Rizzo figures to be back in the lineup for Game 2 Saturday against Jaime Garcia, and Chicago will certainly count on him for a bounce-back performance.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “He comes from Texas, kind of does the John Wayne strut out there. I saw him as a young man and he was always kind of fearless.” -- Chicago manager Joe Maddon, on Cardinals starter John Lackey after a loss Friday.
MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Oct. 3, and he could see action if the Cubs advance deep into the playoffs.
--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.
RHP Jake Arrieta
LHP Jon Lester
RHP Kyle Hendricks
RHP Jason Hammel
RHP Hector Rondon (closer)
RHP Pedro Strop
RHP Fernando Rodney
RHP Justin Grimm
LHP Travis Wood
LHP Clayton Richard
RHP Trevor Cahill
Miguel Montero
David Ross
1B Anthony Rizzo
2B Starlin Castro
SS Addison Russell
3B Kris Bryant
INF Tommy La Stella
INF Javier Baez
LF Kyle Schwarber
CF Dexter Fowler
RF Chris Coghlan
OF Austin Jackson
OF Chris Denorfia
OF Jorge Soler