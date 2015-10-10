Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Most managers value experience in the postseason when selecting a rotation and lineup.

Chicago Cubs skipper Joe Maddon is not most managers, so instead of making the safe pick and employing veteran Jason Hammel in Game 2 on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, Maddon is going with young right-hander Kyle Hendricks.

Entering the game with 12 scoreless innings in the regular season’s final week, Hendricks is just 0-1 with a 3.97 career ERA against St. Louis, although he’s really pitched better than those numbers indicate.

The loss was a 1-0 decision to Adam Wainwright last July at Wrigley Field, and Hendricks authored strong outings in a pair of no-decisions last year, games that Chicago won. Not overpowering by any means, Hendricks compensates with outstanding placement and a good mix of pitches.

“I’ve been preparing myself for any possibilities, so I wasn’t caught off-guard, but I was definitely excited,” Hendricks said of drawing the start. “Hopefully, I can just give my team a chance to win tomorrow.”

Down 1-0 in the series, the Cubs need that chance from Hendricks. If his four prior starts against the Cardinals mean anything, they will have that opportunity for a series split.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-65, third place in National League Central; beat Pittsburgh Pirates in NL wild-card game

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cardinals 1, Cubs 0

NEXT: NLDS, Game 2, Saturday -- Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 8-7, 3.95 ERA ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 10-6, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester pitched well enough to win most nights, but his teammates couldn’t crack the code against John Lackey and turned him into a loser. Lester gave up just five hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings, walking one and fanning nine. But Lester yielded a solo homer to pinch-hitter Tommy Pham and a free pass to Matt Carpenter, who scored when Pedro Strop fed a gopher ball to Stephen Piscotty, and that was that.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks gets the call in Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday. He threw six shutout innings in each of his last two starts, allowing just one hit on Oct. 3 in Milwaukee while fanning eight and walking none in a 1-0 win. Hendricks has pitched decently in four career starts against St. Louis, going 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA over 22 2/3 innings, and was no-decisioned in his one outing against it back in May.

--SS Addison Russell managed the team’s first hit with a leadoff single in the sixth and then stole second for his first postseason steal. Russell was one of the few Cubs who had good at-bats against John Lackey, getting denied in the third as Jason Heyward robbed him of a leadoff hit with a sliding catch in left-center. Russell has hits in his first two postseason games.

--RHP Pedro Strop might be happy if he never sees Cardinals hitting again. Strop gave up a two-run homer to Scott Piscotty in the eighth, extending an ignominious streak of futility against St. Louis. In 2 1/3 innings at Busch Stadium this year, Strop has been torched for eight earned runs. He also gave up a game-losing two-run homer to Jhonny Peralta at Wrigley Field in July.

--1B Anthony Rizzo has struggled against John Lackey in his career and Friday night was no exception, as he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a double play ball. That makes Rizzo 1-for-15 against Lackey. But Rizzo figures to be back in the lineup for Game 2 Saturday against Jaime Garcia, and Chicago will certainly count on him for a bounce-back performance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He comes from Texas, kind of does the John Wayne strut out there. I saw him as a young man and he was always kind of fearless.” -- Chicago manager Joe Maddon, on Cardinals starter John Lackey after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Oct. 3, and he could see action if the Cubs advance deep into the playoffs.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Starlin Castro

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Tommy La Stella

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Jorge Soler