Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jason Hammel, who will pitch in a potential series clincher for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, knows what it is like to work big games.

The veteran right-hander will work Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, with the Cubs needing one more win to capture the best-of-five set.

“I’ve done this a few times now in the postseason, and I understand that it’s just another ballgame,” he said Monday before the Cubs beat the Cardinals 8-6 in Game 3. “I’ve been preparing for this game since my last outing in Cincinnati (a 5-3 win on Oct. 1), so I’ve had a little time to think about it, and honestly, I’ll be ready to go.”

Hammel’s four games of postseason experience includes stints with the Colorado Rockies (2009), Baltimore Orioles (2012) and Oakland A’s (2014). He is 0-1 with a 4.80 ERA in the playoffs.

He allowed a 12th-inning run against Kansas City in last year’s American League wild-card game as the Royals advanced with a 9-8 victory.

Hammel was 8-5 with the Cubs in 2014 before a trade to Oakland, where he went 2-6 with a 4.26 ERA.

He returned to the Cubs as a free agent in the offseason and went 10-7 with a 3.74 ERA in 31 starts this year.

Hammel recorded a 2.82 ERA in his first 18 starts of the regular season before posting a 5.37 ERA in his final 13. He set a career high with 172 strikeouts and tied a career best with 10 wins.

In his second go-around with Chicago, Hammel witnessed quite a change from a 2014 team that went 73-89 to this year’s 97-65 team.

“It’s night and day,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want to be part of a winner?”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-65, third place in National League Central; beat Pittsburgh Pirates in NL wild-card game

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cubs 2, Cardinals 1

NEXT: NLDS, Game 4, Tuesday -- Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 13-10, 2.77 ERA regular season; 1-0, 0.00 ERA postseason) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 10-7, 3.74 ERA regular season; postseason debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta allowed four runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking two in 5 2/3 innings Monday -- but he got the win. He improved to 18-1 in his last 22 starts between the regular season and postseason, but he endured his shortest outing since July. Arrieta allowed two or more earned runs for the first time since Aug. 15 at the Chicago White Sox, and his streak of 10 starts allowing one earned run or none was snapped. “I was plotting, planning mentally when is this going to come to an end,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Of course, he still had good stuff, he just wasn’t as sharp as he normally is.”

--RF Jorge Soler went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs and also walked twice. He is the first player in major league history to reach base safely in his first nine postseason plate appearances. The former Cubs postseason record was seven consecutive plate appearances reaching base, set by Hack Wilson in 1929.

--3B Kris Bryant was 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs while hitting his first career postseason home run, a go-ahead shot in the fifth inning. He also had a first-inning single to snap an 0-for-11 skid.

--1B Anthony Rizzo followed 3B Kris Bryant’s home run with his own solo shot in the fifth inning, breaking out of an 0-for-12 slump to start the postseason. Rizzo finished the game 1-for-4.

--LF Kyle Schwarber was 1-for-3 with a second-inning solo homer and a walk. He is now 5-for-9 with two homers, two walks and four RBIs in three postseason starts. He was 0-for-12 to start the postseason.

--2B Starlin Castro was 2-for-4 with a homer. His game-tying solo home run in the fourth inning was the first postseason shot of his career. He improved to 11-for-24 with two doubles and three homers in his career against Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha.

--RHP Jason Hammel (10-7, 3.74 ERA) starts Tuesday as the Cubs go for a National League Division Series clincher. He recorded a 2.82 ERA in his first 18 starts of the regular season before posting a 5.37 ERA in his final 13. He set a career-high with 172 strikeouts and tied a career best with 10 wins. Hammel has faced the Cardinals in seven starts since 2010, all as a starting pitcher, and is 2-3 with a 5.97 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s difficult to finish off good teams. We’ve been behind a lot of times, we’ve battled back. We totally expect that out of the Cardinals. ... You don’t pack up the bats until the last out ever.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, whose team leads St. Louis two games to one in the best-of-five NL Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Oct. 3, and he could see action if the Cubs advance deep into the playoffs.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Starlin Castro

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Tommy La Stella

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Coghlan

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Jorge Soler