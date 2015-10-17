Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, who strained his left hamstring during the National League Division Series, will miss the NL Championship Series, manager Joe Maddon announced Thursday.

“Hopefully, if everything plays properly and we have another opportunity to play in another round, he might be available at that time, but for sure not this one,” Maddon said during the Cubs’ off-day practice at Wrigley Field.

Russell left Game 3 of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday after getting hurt while running out a fourth-inning triple. He didn’t play in Game 4 on Tuesday as the Cubs clinched their place in the NLCS.

Even though the Cubs are leaving Russell off their NLCS roster, he would be eligible to be reinstated to the roster for the World Series if Chicago advances.

Javier Baez, who filled in for Russell at shortstop the last game and a half against the Cardinals, figures to man the position against the New York Mets. Baez hit a crucial homer in Game 5 against St. Louis after committing an error in Game 4.

“The big thing with him is the consistency on defense,” Maddon said. “We have to catch the ball. I know he can do that. It’s a mental thing.”

Baez is 4-for-5 in the postseason after hitting .289 with one homer and four RBIs in 28 regular-season games.

If the Cubs decide to add an infielder to fill Russell’s roster spot, Jonathan Herrera is the logical choice. Herrera was on the Cubs’ roster all season but didn’t make the roster for the NL wild-card game or the NLDS.

In his first major league season, Russell batted .242 with a .307 on-base percentage, a .389 slugging percentage, 13 homers and 54 RBIs in 142 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-65, third place in National League Central; won NL wild-card game over Pittsburgh Pirates; won NL Division Series 3-1 over St. Louis Cardinals

NEXT: National League Championship Series, Game 1, Saturday -- Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 11-12, 3.34 ERA regular season; 0-1, 3.68 ERA postseason) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 13-8, 2.71 ERA regular season; 1-0, 3.60 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester will start Game 1 of the National League Championship Series for the Cubs against the Mets on Saturday. Lester is in the first year of a $155 million deal he signed as a free agent. He went 11-12 with a 3.34 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 205 regular-season innings. In his lone start in the NL Division Series against the Cardinals, he took the loss after allowing three runs in 7 1/3 innings in Game 1.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, designated for assignment by the Cubs on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. Wada didn’t make the postseason roster. He went 1-1 with a 3.62 ERA in eight games (seven starts) for Chicago this year.

--RHP Jason Hammel started and worked three-plus innings but did not get a decision. He gave up two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five. It was his first postseason start since Game 5 of the 2012 AL Division Series with Baltimore at Yankee Stadium. On Tuesday, he registered his first postseason hit, RBI and run in the second inning.

--SS Javier Baez, filling in for injured Addison Russell, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. He hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the second inning, his first postseason homer. It was Baez’s third career game with at least three RBIs (regular and postseason). He is 4-for-5 in two postseason appearances.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-or-3 with a homer and two runs. He slammed his third homer of the postseason in the seventh inning, a solo shot to right field that put the Cubs ahead for good at 5-4. He is the first player in Cubs postseason history to hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning or later in a potential series-clinching game.

--3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-4 with a triple. It was the first postseason three-base hit and sixth of his career, including the regular season. Bryant hit .176 in the NLDS with a home run and two RBIs.

--LF Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs on Tuesday. It was his third home run of the postseason. Schwarber went 5-for-10 in the NL Division Series against St. Louis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We deserve to celebrate this. It’s been a long time coming for this city, and hopefully it’s just a sign of thing stop come.” -- 1B Anthony Rizzo, after the Cubs clinched a postseason series at Wrigley Field for the first time ever, beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Tuesday in Game 4 of the NL Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Oct. 3, and he could see action if the Cubs advance deep into the playoffs.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Starlin Castro

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Tommy La Stella

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Chris Coghlan