Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Jake Arrieta has already conquered one opponent in an unfriendly environment this postseason. Now, after Chicago’s 4-2 loss to the New York Mets in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night, the Cubs need their ace right-hander to do it again to avoid heading back to Wrigley Field in a 2-0 hole.

Arrieta received the loudest boos during pregame introductions Saturday and will surely hear the catcalls from a sellout crowd that should exceed 44,000 on Sunday. But the experience Arrieta gained in the winner-take-all wild-card game in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Oct. 7 should benefit him in Game 2 against the Mets.

“That’s a really important factor of being able to take advantage of these opportunities and try to enjoy it as much as you can in the moment,” Arrieta said Saturday afternoon.

Arrieta certainly did that before and during the win over the Pirates. Three days before the game, a Pirates fan tweeted at Arrieta with the hashtag “crowdIsGoingToEatYouAlive.”

The right-hander, in the midst of one of the most dominant runs in baseball history, responded with “Whatever helps keep your hope alive, just know, it doesn’t matter.”

He then went out and threw a five-hit shutout in the Cubs’ 4-0 win, during which a benches-clearing altercation took place after Arrieta was plunked by Pirates left-hander Tony Watson in the top of the seventh inning.

Arrieta wasn’t quite as effective in his NL Division Series start -- he gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings but still picked up the win as the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 in Game 3 last Monday. He enters Sunday with a 1.14 ERA in his last 21 starts dating to June 21.

No wonder Cubs manager Joe Maddon seemed unfazed late Saturday night.

“We feel good about anybody going out to the mound,” Maddon said. “But it’s nice to have Jake tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-65, third place in National League Central; won NL wild-card game over Pittsburgh Pirates; won NL Division Series 3-1 over St. Louis Cardinals

NEXT: NLCS, Game 2, Sunday -- Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 22-6, 1.77 ERA regular season; 2-0, 2.45 ERA postseason) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 9-7, 3.23 ERA regular season; 0-1, 3.68 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta will look to even the National League Championship Series on Sunday night when he takes the mound for the Cubs in Game 2 against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Arrieta will also be trying to bounce back from a rare rough start. In Game 3 of the NL Division Series last Monday, Arrieta picked up the win despite allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings in the Cubs’ 8-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the first time since June 16 -- a span of 21 starts -- that Arrieta has allowed more than three runs in a game. Even with the hiccup, he has a 1.14 ERA in the 21 starts. Arrieta was 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two starts this season against the Mets.

--OF Quintin Berry was added to the Cubs’ NLCS roster on Saturday. He takes the place of INF Addison Russell, who suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3 of the NLDS. Berry is expected to be utilized as a pinch-runner. He has just 302 regular-season at-bats in parts of four major league seasons but has stolen 27 bases in 28 tries during the regular season. He was also 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts during the playoffs for the Detroit Tigers in 2012 and the Boston Red Sox in 2013. Berry appeared in eight games this season for the Cubs and had just one plate appearance but stole two bases in three tries.

--INF Addison Russell was dropped from the Cubs’ NLCS roster on Saturday. The transaction was a mere formality after manager Joe Maddon said Thursday that Russell would not play in the NLCS because of the strained left hamstring he suffered while legging out a triple in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. With Russell out, SS Javier Baez is expected to man shortstop for the NLCS. Russell batted .242 with 13 homers and 54 RBIs during the regular season and hit .250 with an RBI in four playoff games.

--LHP Jon Lester took the loss in Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday when he allowed four runs, eight hits and one walk while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings as the Cubs fell to the Mets 4-2. Lester had just one 1-2-3 inning in his first start since Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 9. With the loss, Lester falls to 6-6 with a 2.85 ERA in 16 career postseason appearances (14 starts). He will likely start Game 5 of the NLCS, if necessary, next Thursday.

--LF Kyle Schwarber continued to join some elite company Saturday when he homered in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 4-2 loss to the Mets in Game 1 of the NLCS. Schwarber has homered in three straight games, which ties Alex Gonzalez for the franchise record, and has homered four times overall in the postseason, which also ties him for the franchise record along with Gonzalez and Aramis Ramirez, both of whom homered four times during the 2003 playoffs. In addition, the 22-year-old Schwarber is the fifth player in history to hit four postseason homers before his 23rd birthday. Mickey Mantle, Andruw Jones, Miguel Cabrera and Bryce Harper previously achieved the feat. Overall, this postseason, Schwarber is hitting a robust .471 (8-for-17) with six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We feel good about anybody going out to the mound. But it’s nice to have Jake tomorrow.” -- Manager Joe Maddon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Addison Russell (left hamstring tightness) left the Oct. 12 game and didn’t play Oct. 13. He was left off the roster for the NLCS, which began Oct. 17.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Oct. 3, and he could see action if the Cubs advance deep into the playoffs.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Starlin Castro

SS Addison Russell

3B Kris Bryant

INF Tommy La Stella

INF Javier Baez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Chris Coghlan