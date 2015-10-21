Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Another big series, another Game 4 for Jason Hammel.

The Cubs right-hander takes the mound Wednesday for his second postseason start after helping Chicago dispatch the St. Louis Cardinals in last week’s National League Division Series.

It is an even bigger challenge this time, as Hammel gets the call with the Cubs trailing 3-0 to the New York Mets in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series. The Mets beat the Cubs 5-2 in Game 3 on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Hammel, who went 10-7 with a 3.74 ERA during 31 regular-season starts, shrugs off the pressure.

“Pressure is what you make of it,” he said Tuesday. “I honestly believe if I‘m pressuring myself, I‘m worried about the wrong thing.”

Hammel is appearing in the postseason with his fourth different team. He also reached the playoffs with the Colorado Rockies (2009), Baltimore Orioles (2012) and Oakland A’s (2014).

In the Cubs’ clincher in Game 4 against the Cardinals on Oct. 13, Hammel threw three innings of two-run ball. He was not involved in the decision in a game Chicago won 6-4.

Hammel is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in postseason appearances, including four starts. Last year with Oakland, he faced one batter in the 2014 American League wild-card game and allowed a hit.

Hammel pitched against the Mets once this year, getting a no-decision while pitching eight innings in a 2-1 Chicago walk-off victory on May 13.

“I’ll be prepared with my game plan, go back and watch what I did when I faced the Mets earlier this year, and we’ll kind of go from there,” he said. “They are a little bit different of a team than they were earlier this year when we faced them, but nothing that I can’t prepare for.”

The 33-year-old veteran is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA against the Mets in five career starts, working 29 1/3 innings while striking out 19 and walking five.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 97-65, third place in National League Central; won NL wild-card game over Pittsburgh Pirates; won NL Division Series 3-1 over St. Louis Cardinals

NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Mets 3, Cubs 0

NEXT: NLCS, Game 4, Wednesday -- Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 4-0, 2.27 ERA regular season; 0-1, 5.40 ERA postseason) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 10-7, 3.74 ERA regular season; 0-0, 6.00 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Kyle Schwarber belted his fifth home run of the postseason Tuesday, a solo shot off Mets RHP Jacob deGrom in the first inning. He broke the franchise record for home runs in a single postseason, surpassing the four that Alex Gonzalez and Aramis Ramirez hit in 2003. The five home runs this postseason are the second most in postseason history by a rookie, trailing only the six hit by Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria during the 2008 playoffs.

--RF Jorge Soler slammed his third home run of the postseason Tuesday, a solo shot to center field off Mets RHP Jacob deGrom. His three home runs this October are the second-most home runs in franchise history by a rookie, trailing only Kyle Schwarber’s five. Soler is hitting .400 (6-for-15) with a double, three home runs and five RBIs in six games this postseason.

--LHP Travis Wood gave up two runs on two hits while recording just one out in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the NL Championship Series as the Mets extended their lead to 5-2. Wood saw his NLCS ERA shoot up to 7.71. He is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA overall in five postseason relief appearances.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks started in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series but was pulled for a pinch hitter after throwing four innings. He wasn’t involved in the decision. Hendricks gave up two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out four.

--RHP Jason Hammel (10-7, 3.74 ERA regular season; 0-0, 6.00 ERA postseason) is scheduled to make his second playoff start in Wednesday’s NLCS Game 4. He started Game 4 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis, allowing two runs in three innings and taking a no-decision in a 2-1 Cubs walk-off victory. Hammel is in the postseason with his fourth team, also reaching with the Rockies (2009), Orioles (2012) and A’s (2014). He is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in postseason appearances, including four starts. Hammel made an appearance last year with Oakland, facing one batter in the AL wild-card game and allowing a hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The big thing is to get back in the game. We win tomorrow’s game and we can take it from there with (LHP Jon) Lester and (RHP Jake) Arrieta.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, whose Cubs face a 3-0 deficit against the Mets in the NL Championship Series.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Addison Russell (strained left hamstring) left the Oct. 12 game and didn’t play Oct. 13. He was left off the roster for the NL Championship Series, but there is a chance he could be back if the Cubs make the World Series.

--RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He began throwing off flat ground Sept. 15. He threw a bullpen session Oct. 3, and there is a chance he could be back if the Cubs make the World Series..

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback.

ROTATION:

RHP Jake Arrieta

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Jason Hammel

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Fernando Rodney

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Clayton Richard

RHP Trevor Cahill

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Starlin Castro

SS Javier Baez

3B Kris Bryant

INF Tommy La Stella

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Austin Jackson

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Chris Coghlan

OF Quintin Berry