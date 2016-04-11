Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The winter may not have gone the way Dexter Fowler had wished, but the first week of the regular season was something to see.

Fowler, who returned to Chicago after finding no takers in free agency, ignited the Cubs from the leadoff spot by reaching base in his first five starts before being given Sunday off. He tied a team record (since 1913) by starting the season with four straight multi-hit games, and he reached base in 15 of his first 24 plate appearances with seven runs scored.

“He’s very motivated,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I‘m certain that over this past offseason, having the ability to go out there and test the waters and didn’t get exactly what he thought he might be able to ... a man on a mission right now.”

Fowler is hitting .426 had two doubles, a triple, a homer, four RBIs and five walks as the Cubs prepare for their home opener Monday.

Fowler hit a career-high 17 homers last year and tied a career-high with 29 doubles while stealing 20 bases. Baltimore pursued him in free agency, but Fowler ended up with a one-year, $13 million deal with the Cubs.

“It’s kind of odd that he had really a career year and he didn’t have a job when spring training started,” Cubs left-hander Jon Lester said. “It’s a weird situation, but I‘m glad he fell back in our laps. He definitely makes our team a (heck) of a lot better.”

Fowler, 30, gained 20 pounds the offseason, when he also worked with a nutritionist and hired a personal chef.

“I wanted to get a little bit stronger in my core,” Fowler said. “I thought that would definitely help.”

Helping, too, was the extra incentive from a dry offseason.

”Obviously those expectations were there,“ Fowler said. ”It didn’t happen the way I thought it was going to happen, but you just have to go out and compete every day. I‘m back with the team I love here and just trying to win.

You always go back to what’s comfortable. These guys here, they are like my brothers. It is family here. We were good last year and felt like it ended a little too soon. I jumped at the opportunity to come back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 1-0, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta’s 442-homer started him on his way to his 13th consecutive regular-season victory in his 22nd consecutive regular-season quality start. Arrieta homered on the eighth pitch of his at-bat against Arizona right-hander Shelby Miller (0-1), all fastballs. “I was ready,” he said. “I can hit a fastball. I can’t hit much else.” Arrieta (2-0) gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. He struck out six without issuing a walk. He has not lost since July 25, 2015.

--CF Dexter Fowler was given his first day off of the season Sunday, with RF Jason Heyward moving to center field. ”I’ve been looking for a day, and decided today was the right day to do it,“ Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Fowler reached base in his first five games and had multi-hit games in his first four, tying a team record. Fowler gained 20 pounds in the offseason, spending time in the weight room while also using a nutritionist and a chef.”

--2B/3B Tommy La Stella was 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI in his first start of the season, opening at third base when Kris Bryant moved to right field when CF Dexter Fowler was given a start off. “I‘m looking to get him starts, also,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Missing Schwarber, I want to try to find spots for these guys.”

--RF Jason Heyward walked and went to third on a single to left field i the seventh inning, enabling him to score on a sacrifice fly for a 5-3 lead in a two-run eighth inning. Heyward impressed Cubs manager Joe Maddon with his base running acumen while with St. Louis last season, and nothing has changed. “I liked his reads,” Maddon said. “I liked his leads. High-percentage guy stealing bases. He does all those things really well. It is contagious. We have all that of that going on right now.”

--C/LF Kyle Schwarber (knee) could receive one of the largest ovations at Wrigley Field when the Cubs are introduced at their home opener on Monday, although it is not clear if Schwarber will join the team along the third base line in pregame ceremonies. ”I‘m sure the fans do appreciate what he did last year,“ Maddon said. ”They are enthralled with him, I understand that. That goes for a lot of our players.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That one felt pretty nice. It felt like hitting it off the sweet spot on a 7-iron. Just took a nice easy swing. Fortunately I was able to get the ball in the air and get us on the board early.” -- Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, after hitting a homer in a win Sunday.